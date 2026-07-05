Welsh ‘supergroup’ share first taste of new album

Stephen Price

A ‘supergroup’ comprised of four of Wales’ most celebrated singer songwriters has shared a new double single – the first taste of their latest highly anticipated project.

Following a busy year of national and international touring Pedair has returned to the studio to start recording their third album.

With heartwarming harmonies and sincere delivery ‘Neges yn y Tywod’ (Message in the Sand) and ‘Y Bachgen Glân’ (The Fair Lad) both express personal experiences, true and imagined, and reflect deep emotion in Pedair’s unique way.

The four singers, Siân James, Gwyneth Glyn, Gwenan Gibbard and Meinir Gwilym, came together to sing for the first time nine years ago and their musical journey continues.

They have again worked at Stiwdio Sain with Aled Wyn Hughes and their third album will be released early in 2027.

‘Neges yn y Tywod’ , composed by Gwenan Gibbard, is an appeal for anyone who keeps their emotions locked up to open up and share in their own way and at their own pace. A

cknowledging that things are difficult is always the first step. The chorus, with the uplifting and prominently featured mouth organ brings a warm and hopeful feeling of security and good times ahead.

‘Y Bachgen Glân’ is a hypnotic (and fairly erotic!) folk ballad. The tune was discovered in one of Siân James’ folk song collections, and the words by Gwyneth Glyn are inspired by Welsh myths in which creatures can transform themselves into all kinds of wonderous beings. Patrick Rimes, on fiddle, adds his own enchantment to the track.

Both songs were played on radio for the first time on various programmes on Monday, 29 June.

Pedair will be performing live throughout July and will be returning to the National Eisteddfod for a performance at Tŷ Gwerin on Monday, 3 August, and will be headlining the main outside stage there on Tuesday, 4 August, with a full band and guests.

Listen to ‘Neges yn y Tywod’ and ‘Y Bachgen Glân’ here.

Dyddiadau Byw / Live Dates

04.07.26 – Crasu Coed, Rhoshirwaen

10.07.26 – Llangefni, Canolfan Glanhwfa

11.07.26 – Portmeirion

27.07.26 – Gŵyl Gwerin Abergwaun Fishguard Music Festival

03.08.26 – Tŷ Gwerin, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las

04.08.26 – Llwyfan y Maes, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las