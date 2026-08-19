Welsh-Swiss pop star Mia Rose Brake releases new single for the summer

Amelia Jones

Welsh-Swiss pop-rock artist Mia Rose Brake is back again with her new single “Shotgun”. This time, she seeks to expose the very real dangers of manipulation and femicide.

“Shotgun” diverges from the jazzy swing influences that inspired Mia’s debut single “Somersault”; it blends pop-rock with Western country-blues, all on top of an upbeat ska-beat. Yet the sound remains Mia’s: dramatic, playful and poetic.

The song was recorded at Milert Sounds and produced by Daniel Milert and Mia herself.

Milert has previously worked together with artists like Cossmo, Andiyah, and Genemo on their productions.

“Shotgun” is a product of the collective, creative efforts of guitar player Mario Mauz, bass player Severin Graf, drummer Sebastian Drews and violinist Damjan Čolić.

The song follows a sheriff who manipulatively seduces women into an abusive relationship that could end badly for them.

Talking about the origin of the song, Brake said: “Although I wrote ‘Shotgun’ in spite of an argument with close relatives, it evolved into an allegorical, cautionary tale about femicide and patriarchy.”

“Shotgun” is the second single of the Welsh pop-rock artists’ upcoming EP “In Your Head”. The EP is about the impact of an overblown imagination on a fragile teenage mind.

It follows a teenager who reaches her breaking point as she struggles to accept herself. Her imagination plays a big role in distorting the image she has created of herself. All four songs of the EP serve as snapshots into that process of spiralling and eventual

growth.

Although Brake’s roots lie in the Cynon Valley in south Wales, her music has not only been played on local radio in Cardiff (Radio Wigwam) and in England (Reclaimed Radio, WOAFM99, Hidden Harmonies Radio); Mia’s songs have been featured on radios in Switzerland and across the globe (ranging from Europe to (South) America).

You can listen to the track here. You can watch the music video here.

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