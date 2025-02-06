Welsh take on ‘The Voice’ comes to TV screens

Y Llais, a Welsh-language version of the popular global television series, The Voice, will air on S4C on 9 February 2025.

It’s the world’s most iconic singing competition where some of the country’s best voices will face the red chairs and compete for the prestigious title of Y Llais 2025.

Just like The Voice, the talent will take part in blind auditions, with the Coaches deciding if they want to turn their chairs by simply listening to the voices.

Coaches of Y Llais are world renowned opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, reggae star Aleighcia Scott, musician and owner of Côsh record label Yws Gwynedd, and singer and songwriter Bronwen Lewis, who also previously competed on The Voice.

The series will be presented by BBC Radio 1 presenter and DJ Sian Eleri, who is a familiar face to audiences in Wales and beyond and is known for her passion for music.

Rivalry

The four Coaches will select eight talented acts to join their teams, and as part of the journey, they will be joined by guest coaches to mentor the talent.

Sir Bryn Terfel said: “I am really enjoying the experience of being a Coach on Y Llais, and I’ve been blown away by the diverse singers we’ve heard.

“The journey so far has been brilliant, full of passion, talent, and friendship. And the friendly rivalry between the other Coaches has made the experience even more exciting!

“I’m really looking forward to sharing all the amazing performances with the audience – I can’t wait for everyone to see the fantastic range of Welsh talent performing on our stage!”

Tears

Sian Eleri said: “I’ve been taken aback by how many tears have been shed! Not only from the talent if they get great news or if all four chairs turn around for them, but seeing the family members cry, too.

“A part of my job is to be backstage with those families and I’ve been so wrapped up and absorbed in their stories. I’m rooting for the talent with them and can see how much it means to everyone.

“I’ve ended up becoming so personally invested in everyone’s stories that I want everyone to win! I know that’s not going to be possible but either way, it’s going to be a programme jam-packed full of incredible singers.”

Viewers can enjoy a weekend full of Welsh music with Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh Language Music Day) on Friday 7 February, and Y Llais launching on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 9 February at 20:00.

