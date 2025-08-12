Welsh takeover makes for memorable episode of First Dates

Stephen Price

The latest episode of First Dates was its most Welsh yet, with a return of one of the series’ most memorable faces and some of the series’ most touching moments ever broadcast.

First shown on Friday 8 August, and now available on demand, the sixth episode of series 24 promised a ‘Celtic flavoured night of surprises and big hearts’ and lived up to all expectations.

Filmed in its new location in beautiful Bath, the series began with a montage of previous ‘diners’, relaying their woes at the modern dating world, with the First Dates Restaurant providing an alternative for daters ‘searching for the one in the real world’

After a brief introduction from host, Fred Sirieix and team, Eminem’s Without Me and its infamous chorus asking the, ‘Guess who’s back?’

And first up from Wales, was Sarah from Port Talbot, a star of the catwalk and Vogue, famed for her unapologetic and alternative style.

Asked by Fred why she was back, Sarah hilariously forgot her previous date’s name, a date who was everything she asked for on paper, but as she put it, he was more of a ‘bubble bath kind of guy’ while she’s more of an ‘in and out of the shower kind of girl’.

At the bar, barman Merlin remembered her by her drink of choice, saying, “She made me do unsavoury things to beer” before we learned that her previous date fell short because, in her words, “I didn’t want to dry hump him”.

“Dere ‘mlaen”

Sarah’s date, who soon joined her at the bar, was 6’7″ Ryan from Kidwelly, who Fred described as a “man mountain”.

Ryan was in search of a ‘girl with personality who laughs a bit too loud and doesn’t care where she is.” And it didn’t take long before the two recognised each other.

“I know him,” said Sarah at the bar, where both recounted their first meeting at Wetherspoons in Port Talbot.

The series then cut to the next diner, Carmen, a 33 year old from Carmarthen, the episode’s third person representing Wales, who Fred says “looks like a model”.

Leaving Carmen to open up about her dating history until later, we discover that she’s been single for four years since ‘heartbreak’, explaining to Fred that she’s only encountered men with a “criminal conviction” or who “want you for one thing”.

Joining Carmen for a First Date was Eddie, a handsome hairstylist from Bath, and before we get to meet them further it’s back to the Sarah and Ryan, who are being hosted by the newest member of staff, Kyle, who prompts much cameraderie and a “Dere ‘Mlaen” (Come on) from Sarah.

Amongst the giggling, we learn that Sarah lost her grandmother in May, and that the experience has impacted her profoundly, not least in making her want to find someone and not “die alone”.

Lightening the tone came soon enough, however, when Sarah comically forgot her date’s name, incorrectly guessing it to be ‘Darryl”.

The moment was lightened even further with Sarah’s descriptions of two very different tattoos “Marge with her vagina out” and “Best Mum”.

Did they, didn’t they?

Over at the other table, Carmen and Eddie discussed his ten year sobriety, which allowed her to later expose her own vulnerability, and the tragic reason behind her single status.

She explained: “I was with someone for six years, and he had a motorcycle accident.”

She then went on to detail her experience of disordered eating, sharing: “When I lost him, I starved myself. My diet before was one protein bar per day.

“I wanted to become so week that I wouldn’t wake up, it was so painful.”

She then detailed her harrowing grieving process, struggling to cope with being in their bed without him, and feeling guilt at moving on.

In a special moment behind the scenes, soon after, waiter, Kyle, discussed the Welsh contestants, sharing: “People from Wales, it’s not like north and south in England, we’re all Welsh, we’re all just mates.”

And then, it’s back to Kyle and Sarah, where Kyle reveals the reason why the meal is on Sarah – leaving the two in yet another fit of giggles.

So.. the big reveal.. did the couples meet up again for a second date?

No spoilers from us – you’ll have to watch the latest episode of First Dates, and many more, at Channel 4 On Demand.

For anyone impacted by any of the themes in this episode, visit Channel4.com/support or visit Beat Eating Disorders.

