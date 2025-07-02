Welsh talent on and off the pitch at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland

As the final whistle blows on Cymru’s group match against the Netherlands this Saturday, win or lose, Wales will bring its sound and spirit to the Swiss stage to mark the historic moment of the women’s team reaching UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

A free collaborative gig at Konzerthaus Schüuür, Lucerne after the match will showcase the vibrant and diverse talent of Wales and Switzerland – with performances from Welsh favourites Adwaith, Aleighcia Scott, and DJ Molly Palmer, joined by Swiss artists Giulia Dabala and DJ Nat Shizaru.

Presented by Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig (Women Making Music), in collaboration with Clwb Ifor Bach and Maes B, Tourbo Music and Helvetia Rockt in Switzerland this is more than a gig – it’s where sport, music and culture come together for audiences in Switzerland and across Europe.

At the centre of this line-up is Adwaith, the popular bilingual post-punk band from Carmarthen. With two Welsh Music Prizes, Glastonbury and SXSW performances under their belt, along with releasing BBC Radio Cymru’s official campaign anthem for the Women’s EURO 2025 ‘Aros am y chwiban’ (‘waiting for the whistle’), Adwaith are flying the flag for exciting Welsh music across borders.

Looking ahead to the gig, Adwaith said: “We feel very honoured to be representing Cymru in Switzerland for the Women’s euros this year. To be a part of a historic moment, however small our part may be, is such a privilege and we can’t wait to celebrate our language, our culture and our country with with audiences from across Europe in Lucerne.”

Making history

Also representing Cymru that evening is Aleighcia Scott – one of Wales’ most exciting voices in contemporary reggae.

Earlier this year, she made history as the first artist to top the iTunes Reggae Chart with a Welsh-language track, and performed on the Urdd’s official Euro 2025 anthem, ‘Ymlaen’. A familiar face and voice on both TV and radio, Aleighcia presents on BBC Radio Wales and across Welsh-language broadcast, bringing music, culture and pride to audiences across the nation.

Aleighcia Scott said: “Being part of this moment for Wales and bringing what we’re about as a nation to a global audience, means the world. When Wales goes international, we take the whole country with us – the music, the culture, the people.

“I’m also proud to be invited to share the stage with Swiss female artists and I’m pleased to be working with agencies supporting women to make music in Wales and in in Switzerland.”

Rounding off the Welsh line-up is BBC Radio Wales DJ Molly Palmer. As one of Wales’ most in-demand DJs, she’s known for her genre-spanning, bilingual sets and electric live performances. Originally from the Welsh Valleys of South Wales, she also presents on BBC Radio Wales and S4C, spotlighting new talent and championing Welsh music, language and culture at home and abroad.

Molly Palmer said: “This is such a meaningful moment, not just for football, but for showing how music, identity and culture are all connected as well discovering the Music of the women of Switzerland.

“As a bilingual DJ and presenter, I care deeply about spotlighting talent from Wales, especially women shaping the cultural landscape in their own way. Taking that spirit to Lucerne feels powerful, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Groundbreaking

Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig is a ground-breaking initiative by Clwb Ifor Bach and Maes B, created to champion women and non-binary artists in the Welsh-language music scene. Since beginning as a small workshop series in 2018, it has grown into one of Wales’ leading music development programmes.

Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig Project Manager, Elan Evans said: “Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig was founded to create safe, empowering spaces for women, non-binary artists and young people in Wales, helping them build confidence and thrive on stage, in the studio, and behind the scenes.

“Being part of this moment in Switzerland is about more than music; it’s about standing in solidarity with the women making history on and off the pitch in Wales and across Europe. Just as they’re showing what’s possible in sport , we’re doing the same through music – sharing a stage that reflects the energy, talent and ambition shaping the Welsh and Swiss scenes today.”

Caroline Edwards from Tourbo Music said: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig and Wales Arts International on this special event in Lucerne.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring artists from Switzerland and Wales together – sharing stages and sounds and building connections. We hope this will spark a lasting creative exchange between our countries, one that inspires young audiences, especially girls, to see themselves in music.”

Partnership

The collaboration between Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig and Helvetia Rockt also forms part of the Welsh Government’s official cultural programme for the tournament – delivered through the Tîm Cymru approach and supported by Wales Arts International in partnership with the Football Association of Wales.

Tîm Cymru brings together organisations and individuals across Wales to tell our story to the world. First created for the FIFA World Cup in 2022, it’s a unique collaboration that celebrates the country’s creativity and values — from sport and music to community, culture and business — under the Cymru Wales brand.

Eluned Haf, Head of Wales Arts International added: “Just like in football in a male dominated industry, this event shines a light on empowering women on and off the pitch.

“We’re proud to support this collaboration between Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig (Women Making Music) in Wales and Switzerland. It’s also an opportunity for new audiences to discover Welsh and Swiss Music. ”

This project is Funded by the Welsh Government’s Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund.

