Welsh teacher who went viral reveals the story behind his social media success

Amelia Jones

A Welsh teacher from north east Wales has become a viral social media star, reaching thousands of people worldwide through content designed to inspire Welsh learners.

Stephen Rule, better known online as Doctor Cymraeg, launched his social media platforms in 2020 with a simple mission: to answer common questions about the Welsh language and make learning Welsh more accessible for everyone.

Six years later, his content has grown into a global community of more than 150,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, helping learners, speakers and supporters of Welsh engage with the language in a modern and

accessible way.

What makes Rule’s story particularly significant is that he did not grow up in a Welsh-speaking household. Born in Wrexham and raised in Coed-llai in north east Wales, he discovered his passion for the language at school before going on to earn a degree in Welsh.

Today, Welsh is at the centre of both his professional and personal life. For the past 15 years, Rule has taught Welsh in secondary schools and has spent more than five years tutoring adult learners.

His commitment to the language extends beyond the classroom; he is also raising his young son through Welsh, demonstrating

how the language can be successfully passed from one generation to the next regardless of family background.

Rule said: “Welsh is one of the most important parts of our national identity, and its future depends on people using it in everyday life.

“I didn’t come from a Welsh-speaking background, which is why I’m passionate about showing others that the language is accessible to everyone. Every new learner helps strengthen the future of Welsh.”

As concerns continue around the long-term survival of minority languages across the world, Rule believes that digital platforms have become an essential tool in language preservation.

He said: “Languages need to exist where people spend their time.

“Today, that means social media. If Welsh is visible online, it is more likely to be discovered, learned and used by future generations.”

Through his work as a teacher, tutor and online educator, Doctor Cymraeg has become part of a growing movement using technology and digital communities to ensure that Welsh remains a living, thriving language in the twenty-first century.

You can follow his social media here.

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