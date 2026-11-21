Nation.Cymru Staff

A 13-year-old from Wales has beaten more than 1,000 young artists from across the UK to win a national competition to design a BBFC Black Card for the newest Hunger Games film, with her artwork now set to be seen by thousands of cinema-goers.

Freja, from Cardiff, took first place in the British Board of Film Classification’s Create the Card competition, run in partnership with Lionsgate to celebrate the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The nationwide competition invited young people aged 12 to 16 to design the official BBFC Black Card, which displays a film’s age rating before screenings in UK cinemas.

As part of her prize, Freja’s design will be seen by cinema audiences across the UK, appearing before every UK screening of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Her win was revealed in a special video message from three of the film’s stars, Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, and Whitney Peak.

Freja, a Year 9 student and avid Hunger Games fan whose favourite subject is art, started oil painting three years ago and “couldn’t believe” she had won.

She said: “I knew that there were lots of other people who had sent in their artwork, so I didn’t expect to be chosen and I am so grateful I was.”

The competition received 1,031 entries from across the UK, with an expert judging panel selecting ten finalists for their creative interpretations of the world of Panem.

The panel included:

BBFC CEO David Austin OBE

BBFC Education Manager Liam Smyth

BBFC Head of Communications Mariella Brown

Will Gardner OBE, CEO of Childnet International

Marie-Claire Benson, EVP, Head of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate UK

Joe Palmer, Head of Marketing at Lionsgate UK

Creating the card

Freja created her winning design using oil paints, impressing judges with her depiction of the arena landscape at the beginning of the 50th Hunger Games.

They singled out her use of a recognisable shot from the trailer, which they said draws the viewer into the film, and praised the dynamic movement of the characters as they leap from their podiums towards the Cornucopia.

On her inspiration, Freja said: “I was inspired by this specific part in the trailer because it shows the Hunger Games arena to be a beautiful place, and not the killing machine that it actually is.”

Freja’s unique signature will appear on the official BBFC Black Card alongside those of Natasha Kaplinsky and David Austin.

Red-carpet experience

As part of her prize, Freja and her family enjoyed a winner’s day experience in London, which began with a behind-the-scenes tour of the BBFC.

Here, Freja learned how films are classified from a BBFC Compliance Manager before being surprised with a BBFC goody bag, official film merchandise, and tickets to the UK fan screening event.

Freja walked the red carpet and was congratulated by the film’s stars, including Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, and Jesse Plemons, before seeing her winning Black Card appear on-screen ahead of an exclusive screening of the film.

Cast members pointed out the different figures in Freja’s painting, with Fanning remarking that she “thought it was a photo”, while Plemons encouraged Freja to keep up her dedication to her artwork.

Freja also got the seal of approval from producer Nina Jacobson, who told her: “You’ve nailed it!”

Natasha Kaplinsky OBE, BBFC President, said: “Congratulations to Freja on a stunning winning design. Her oil painting captures the drama and tension of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping perfectly, and I can’t wait for people to see it on the big screen ahead of every UK screening. We received more than 1,000 entries from all four nations this year, and the talent on display was extraordinary.

“The Hunger Games has always asked young audiences to think critically about the world around them, and that is exactly what we hope Create the Card encourages. As teenagers start to choose more mature films for themselves, understanding age ratings and content advice gives them the confidence to make informed decisions about what is right for them to watch.”