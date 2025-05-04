Welsh theatre awarded £392,127 lottery grant to expand activities

A welsh theatre has received a substantial £392,127 grant from the National Lottery to expand and secure its wide range of ongoing community-focused activities.

Reality Theatre, a Newport-based non-profit community arts organisation, runs out of The CAB on Cambrian Road. The venue has already established a dynamic hub for creativity and community engagement, offering accessible and inclusive programmes that foster social connections and creativity.

The grant will allow Reality Theatre and The CAB to enhance their existing schedule and introduce new, free activities specifically targeted at diverse community groups including young people, older adults, individuals with additional learning needs, people experiencing homelessness, and unemployed residents.

Initiatives

Key initiatives funded by the grant include the expansion of free creative workshops, regular social events, and the establishment of a structured volunteering programme designed to develop new skills and increase community involvement.

Additionally, the grant will help maintain affordable rehearsal and performance spaces for local musicians and artists, addressing the shortage of accessible creative venues in the Newport area.

A spokesperson for Reality Theatre said: “We’re incredibly grateful for this support from the National Lottery, which recognises the value of what we’re achieving at The CAB.

“The funding will directly support frontline activities, allowing us to continue offering meaningful and accessible opportunities for our community, particularly disadvantaged groups.”

Engagement

Reality Theatre expects to engage between 700 – 900 people each month after the initial year through a variety of the above events alongside regular gatherings.

These activities will include music and performance workshops, social clubs, specialised events for individuals with additional learning needs (ALN discos), and popular community coffee mornings, further enriching community life in Newport.

The CAB has developed a niche providing essential services, amateur theatre and provision for young people with additional learning needs in the daytime while also being a punk/hardcore venue attracting international acts in the evenings, a “surprising” combination that has attracted significant funding in the past.

To find out more, get involved, or explore partnership opportunities with Reality Theatre at The CAB, follow their social media channels or contact the team directly through [email protected].

