Welsh theatre brings fairytale classics to the stage this winter

Nation.Cymru Staff

Cardiff’s Sherman theatre is bringing two classic tales to the stage this festive season, with productions of Pinocchio and The Merry Adventures of Maid Marian for families to enjoy.

The theatre shared that the Made by Sherman festive shows offer entertainment at competitive prices, with Pay What You Want previews available in November before regular showings start.

The Merry Adventures of Maid Marian, written by Paul Dodgson, directed by Lee Lyford, with music and lyrics by Lucy Rivers will play from 27 Nov 2026 until 2 Jan 2027.

The “rip-roaring adventure” for audience members ages 7+ puts a south Wales twist on the classic Robin Hood tales, following Marian on a journey filled with comedy and original songs.

The cast includes Keiron Self (White Rabbit Alice: Return to Wonderland); Owen Alun (Ghost of Christmas Present A Christmas Carol) and Elin Phillips (Gretel Hansel and / a Gretel), Ai Kumar, Ariadne Koursarou, Carwyn Jones and Rebecca Hennessey.

Tickets for the Made by Sherman production in association with Theatr Iolo are available now, priced from £18 to £38, with Pay What You Want previews (27 and 28 November) from £5, £10, £15, £20, or £25.

The second Made by Sherman show of the season is Pinocchio, written by Jennifer Lunn and directed by Elan Issac, which will be performed in English and Cymraeg at separate performances with translations from Hanna Jarman.

Pinocchio wants to be ‘good, kind and true’, but after a tiny fib makes his nose grow, he runs away on a whirlwind adventure of snowballs, silly games, mischievous new friends, and chaotic fun.

Will he learn the difference between right and wrong and make it home in time for Christmas?

The new retelling of Pinocchio is brought to life by an actor-musician cast, and features an informal setting and seating on mats, benches and chairs.

Suited for children aged 3–6 and their families, the show will play from 23 Nov until 2 Jan 2027, with Pay What You Want previews on 6 and 7 November from £3, £6, £9 or £10.

Tickets are available here.

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