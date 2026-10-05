Welsh theatre company wins national award for bilingual STEM musical

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh theatre company has won a national award for a bilingual musical which uses the story of a young carer trying to create renewable energy to introduce children to STEM subjects.

At the Wales STEM Awards 2026, held at Techniquest in Cardiff Bay on 1 October, Theatr na nÓg won STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-for-profit) for its musical Dal y Gwynt / Eye of the Storm.

This original musical by Geinor Styles, with songs written by Amy Wadge and translated into Welsh by Gwawr Loader, tells the story of Emmie, a young carer from the Valleys who dreams of inventing an artificial tornado to create renewable energy.

During its run, the musical was performed in both Welsh and English by eight actor-musicians for over 3,000 pupils from 65 schools across south Wales.

Chris Bennett, a teacher at Garth Primary, said the show “sparked curiosity and creativity in our classrooms, encouraging pupils to explore science, technology, engineering and maths with confidence and enthusiasm.”

Amy Smith from Blaenymaes Primary added that Dal y Gwynt “challenged stereotypes within science, highlighting the importance of female representation.”

The project has long-standing partnerships with Swansea Museum, the National Waterfront Museum and Technocamps.

Geinor Styles, Artistic Director of Theatr na nÓg, said: “The company has worked for 40 years in some of the most socially deprived communities in Wales, using theatre to raise aspirations and open minds to what is possible.

“Eye of the Storm / Dal y Gwynt is that mission in its fullest form – a real scientist’s invention, a real emotional truth about young carers, and the ability of a young girl from the Valleys to show that, whatever your background, you can achieve and contribute to changing the world for the better, whether through art or science.

“As a theatre company, we are very proud to have won this award because it recognises originality, impact and ambition.”

Theatr na nÓg also acknowledges the support it receives from the Arts Council of Wales, in particular the Go and See Fund, as well as additional funding from The Hodge Foundation, Colwinston Charitable Trust, Simon Gibson Charitable Trust and The Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity.

The Wales STEM Awards recognise those leading the STEM agenda in Wales, including businesses, researchers, educators, innovators, and changemakers tackling skills shortages, championing diversity and inspiring the next generation.

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards, said: “Every year the Wales STEM Awards give us an opportunity to shine a light on the extraordinary work taking place across the country, and this year’s winners demonstrate just how diverse, ambitious and exciting Wales’ STEM community is.

“From businesses developing technologies with the potential to transform industries, to educators inspiring young people, community initiatives making STEM more accessible and individuals acting as role models for the next generation, there is so much happening in Wales that deserves to be celebrated.

“Congratulations to all of our winners, highly commended finalists and everyone who was shortlisted this year. The standard of entries was exceptional and they should all be incredibly proud of what they are achieving.”

Professor Jon Platt, Dean of Cardiff School of Technologies at Cardiff Metropolitan University, added: “Wales has a thriving STEM community, and this year’s winners demonstrate the innovation, expertise and ambition that exists across our businesses, universities, education providers and communities.

“At Cardiff Metropolitan University, we recognise the vital role STEM plays in driving economic growth, developing the skills Wales needs for the future and finding solutions to some of the challenges facing society.

“We are proud to continue our support of the Wales STEM Awards and to help celebrate the individuals and organisations making such an important contribution. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, highly commended finalists and nominees.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.