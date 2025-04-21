Welsh theatre’s young artist award selects five finalists

Theatr Gwaun’s Abigail’s Arts Award judging panel has selected its five finalists from a slew of young artists and performers.

Abigail’s Arts Award launched in 2022 to help 16-25 year olds living in Pembrokeshire with aims of working in the creative arts. It’s named after Abigail Goswell, a Fishguard resident who died from secondary breast cancer at the age of 47.

The finalists will perform in a public show, Abigail’s Auditions, at Theatr Gwaun on Saturday 3rd May before two winners are selected on the night, each walking away with a £500 bursary to support their ongoing careers.

Up and coming

The finalists performing this year include two singer songwriters, a harpist, a guitarist and a film maker. They’ll be performing alongside last year’s winners: 18 year old trumpeter, Carys Wood from Saundersfoot, 22 year old musician, Lewis Harrison from Milford and 21 year old vocalist, Tarish Mathews from Fishguard.

Theatr Gwaun has expressed hope that the community will get behind the young artists and performers by attending the show, noting that this year the audience will also be treated to a welcome message from Welsh actor, writer and comedian Griff Rhys Jones.

Griff recently performed at Theatr Gwaun to sell-out audiences and is now a patron keen to show his

support for up and coming Welsh talent.

The Abigail’s Arts Award final will be held at Theatr Gwaun on Saturday 3rd May at 3.00pm. Tickets are available at the box office, by emailing [email protected] or through Theatr Gwaun’s site.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

