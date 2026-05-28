Welsh tourist attraction reopens after being shut for two years

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh tourist attraction has reopened this week after being shut for two years due to storm damage.

Bluestone National Park Resort’s much-loved Steep Ravine attraction has reopened after being closed for two years following severe storm damage.

The reopening of the Ravine at the award-winning 5-star resort in Pembrokeshire also marked the return of Camp Smokey and Smokey Joe’s Shindig, alongside two brand-new zip line experiences being introduced for guests this summer.

The resort was forced to close the Ravine in December 2024 after severe storm damage left the area unsafe. Since then, work has been underway to restore the site and ensure it can be safely enjoyed by guests once more.

On visiting Bluestone this summer guests will find a landscape that looks different to how they may remember it – a change Bluestone says reflects both the impact of the storms and a conscious decision to take a long-term, nature-led approach to its recovery.

James McNamara, Director of Product and Programme Development at Bluestone, said the reopening represents “a new chapter” for the Ravine. “We know how special the Steep Ravine is to so many of our guests and closing it back in 2024 was not a decision we took lightly. The storm damage meant the area was no longer safe, so it was important that we took the time to restore the Ravine carefully and responsibly, working closely with specialists throughout the process.”

As part of the restoration work, areas of woodland affected by the storms were carefully managed to improve the long-term stability of the site. Some fallen timber and natural woodland material has intentionally been left within the Ravine to help support the recovery process. Over time, this will help return nutrients to the soil, encourage new plant growth and create valuable habitats for insects, birds and wildlife as the landscape regenerates naturally.

Camp Smokey – the rustic outdoor dining spot at the foot of the Ravine – will once again serve lunches, BBQ feasts, drinks and marshmallow toasting around the fire with a brand-new lunch menu. Evening entertainment also returns with Smokey Joe’s Shindig, featuring high-energy family sing-alongs, dancing and live entertainment.

Adventure seekers will also be able to experience two new guided zip line adventures. The Summit Flight sends guests racing across the Steep Ravine on a high-speed 279m zip line experience, while the Double Glide features shorter zips designed to build confidence and excitement along the way.

“We’ve treated this special place with real care and respect,” added James McNamara. “It means a great deal to our guests and our team, and we’re proud to be reopening it in a way that keeps its spirit alive.”

Camp Smokey and Smokey Joe’s Shindig are now open, with the new zip line experiences rolling out initially for guests staying before July 16. Summer breaks start from £400, based on a four-night stay at a Caldey Lodge arriving June 8, 2026.

For more details about Bluestone and to book a break click HERE