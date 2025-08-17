Welsh TV presenter to share cancer journey in new documentary

S4C has announced a special documentary, Mari Grug: Un Dydd Ar y Tro, which will follow the journey of TV presenter Mari Grug after her cancer diagnosis.

The programme will air on S4C on 26 October at 9pm, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Since her diagnosis, Mari has become an ambassador for the charity Cancer Research Wales. The commission was announced by S4C on the same day as a tractor run, organised by Midway Motors, to raise money for the charity.

Care

Ahead of its airing, the presenter, who is a familiar face to S4C viewers as one of the hosts of Prynhawn Da and Heno, took part in the tractor run on Saturday 16 August.

Driving a pink tractor, a colour associated with cancer awareness, Mari led the vehicles for part of the journey around Crymych, Mynachlog-ddu and Maenclochog, in Pembrokeshire.

Mari said she was grateful for “all the care” she is receiving.

“Being part of the tractor run in my local area with the rural community, which has been such a support to me and my family during the last two years, is very special,” she said.

“I’m very grateful to Midway Motors for letting me join them and to T Alun Jones for trusting me with the pink tractor!

“I hope the programme will show that a diagnosis of metastatic cancer does not mean that life stops and changes completely.

“Also, I would like to see the programme encourage people with a history of cancer in the family to have conversations about their options in order to prevent the illness from causing further damage.”

Ambassador

Iwan Rhys Roberts from Cancer Research Wales added that it was a “great honour” for the charity to have Mari as an ambassador.

“Mari’s contribution to our work, through raising awareness of the need to expand the confines of cancer research here in Wales, is invaluable,” he said.

“Furthermore, her passion towards Cancer Research Wales, her energy, her kindness and her readiness to help us – be that by speaking publicly and openly about her cancer journey or by driving a pink tractor through her local community – is incredible.

“Mari’s tireless efforts – as a young mother and wife with a busy job, as she faces one of the greatest challenges in her life – have undoubtedly inspired and had a positive influence on hundreds of people, and we would like to thank her very much for supporting Cancer Research Wales.”

Shon Rees from Midway Motors, who organised the run, said: “We’re very proud to be part of this special day with Mari. And I’m sure that with good weather, good company and the whole area coming together, we can raise as much money as possible for this special charity.”

Mari Grug: Un Dydd Ar y Tro premieres on S4C on Sunday 26 October at 9pm, and will be available on demand on S4C Clic and iPlayer.

