A Welsh TV personality has released his own brand of non-alcoholic beer, drawing inspiration from his personal journey to sobriety.

Matthew Pritchard, best known as the star and co-creator of MTV UK’s Dirty Sanchez, has spent the last few years building a reputation as a vegan chef, fitness enthusiast and wellness entrepreneur.

Having stopped drinking just over four years ago, following a lifestyle that had revolved around alcohol for much of his adult life, he began exploring the growing alcohol-free beer market. Despite trying numerous brands, he felt there was still something missing, eventually deciding that the best solution was to develop his own.

The result is Dirty Beer, launched with the tagline ‘Born from sobriety & brewed with determination.’The brand aims to offer a premium craft beer for those who want to enjoy the flavour and social experience of drinking without consuming alcohol.

The beer is non-alcoholic, gluten-free, vegan and very low in sugar, with the founders keen to put flavour at the centre of the product rather than treating it as an afterthought. The brand also takes a light-hearted approach to its messaging, suggesting that one of the benefits of choosing Dirty Beer is that drinkers won’t find themselves ‘texting their ex after a night out.’

Pritchard hopes the product will appeal not only to people who are sober but also to those who are cutting down on alcohol or simply want an alternative when socialising.

From after-work drinks and parties to festivals and late-night events, the intention is to offer something that allows people to remain part of the occasion without the effects of alcohol or the following morning’s hangover.

The launch is the latest development in Pritchard’s transformation from television daredevil to a prominent figure in the health and wellness space.

Since his days on Dirty Sanchez, he has built a career around food, fitness and healthier living, launching the YouTube series Proper Vegan Cookin’ before presenting Dirty Vegan, the BBC’s first vegan cookery show. He has also published three cookbooks and established his own wellness company, Dirty Health.

Founded in July 2024 with nutritional physiologist Craig Armstrong, Dirty Health offers a range of services including wellness retreats, at-home food sensitivity and intolerance testing, mental health programmes, mindset challenges and expeditions.

The business reflects Pritchard’s wider interest in helping people make positive changes to their lifestyles, with Dirty Beer extending that philosophy into the drinks market.

With pre-orders now open ahead of Christmas, Dirty Beer represents a personal project for Pritchard, combining his experience of sobriety with a desire to create an alcohol-free option that doesn’t compromise on taste or the enjoyment of going out.

You can find more information here.