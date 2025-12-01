Welsh TV star Sian Gibson on ‘laugh out loud funny’ comedy Mammoth

Mammoth is back! The hit comedy about PE teacher Tony Mammoth, thought to have perished in an avalanche during a school trip in 1979 and getting a second chance at life, returns to BBC Two and iPlayer this evening at 10pm.

Mike Bubbins (Death Valley, The Socially Distant Sports Bar podcast) is Tony Mammoth, Sian Gibson (Car Share, The Power of Parker) is Tony’s daughter Mel who is thinking about a career change, Joel Davison is Mel’s son Theo who celebrates a milestone birthday, Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) is Mammoth’s long-suffering best friend Roger who takes on a new role as Tony’s fitness trainer, and John Weldon (The Tuckers) is Headteacher Mr Cowley.

Joining the cast for series two are Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats, Starstruck) as Mel’s new love interest Matthew and Dylan Malyn (To Kill a Mockingbird, Lost Boys and Fairies) as Nathan, Mel’s nephew, and new boss!

Sian Gibson is a familiar face on our TV screens. The Welsh actress who is from Mold, plays Tony Mammoth’s daughter Mel. Here, she gives us the lowdown on what we can expect from the new series of the comedy filmed in Wales.

Where do we find Mel at the start of the new series?

At the start of the series Mammoth sets Mel’s house on fire with a chip pan, so Mel and her son Theo have no choice but to move in with Mammoth. As you can imagine, this is far from ideal for Mel. She’s a bit of a control freak and likes things to be done her way. She is very easily influenced though and soon starts taking advice from her dad which doesn’t always go to plan.

The response to the first series was great, what do you think makes the series so popular with audiences?

I think no matter what age you are, everyone knows a Tony Mammoth. So many people stop me and say Mammoth is just like “my old teacher” or “like my dad” or “like my boss”. I love that it’s just silly and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s laugh out loud funny but still has lots of warmth and heart with family and friendship at its core.

How do we see Mel’s relationship with her son Theo develop in series 2?

Mel is quite overbearing and completely smothers poor Theo. She won’t let him grow up and wants him to forever be her little boy. As the series develops, Theo starts to stand up for himself a bit more with Mammoth’s influence. Mel reluctantly has to give him more independence. Not without a fight though.

Mel has a new love interest Matthew, played by Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats). How does that play out?

I was very excited when Mike told me about the idea of a new love interest. However, in true Mammoth style, love doesn’t really blossom for poor Mel, and Matthew has more of a romantic connection/ bromance with Mammoth. They are more well suited though to be honest and the scenes between Mammoth and Matthew are hilarious.

What’s it like working with Mike and the rest of the cast?

Wonderful. It’s a joy working with Mike and all the cast the crew in Cardiff. I had such a great time on the first series I was so pleased that we got to do it all again for series 2. There is never a dull moment on set.

What’s your favourite episode of the new series?

Christmas. I love Christmas and it’s so exciting to be doing a Christmas Special on the BBC. It’s a brilliant episode too. It’s still very funny with all the usual jokes and mishaps but with a sprinkle of Christmas magic. Lots of tinsel, turkey and itchy Christmas jumpers. That being said, we filmed it in July when it was a very hot and sticky 30 degrees in Cardiff, the Christmas jumpers and mince pies weren’t that much fun then.

What’s your funniest memory from the new series?

We always had a great laugh on set and Mike knows just how to make me giggle and get me in trouble, so I have lots of really funny memories. There was one particular day when we were filming the Christmas Episode where he making me laugh behind the camera on purpose. I am a terrible giggler, so it took a long time to get through that scene.

Who would you bring back from the 70’s – fictional or real – to appear in the show?

ABBA. They could just sing in the corner. If they don’t fancy it, we could just use the holograms.

Mammoth return this evening at 10pm on BBC Two. You can watch the new series on BBC iPlayer HERE