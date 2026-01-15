Welsh university launches Games and Animation Academy of Wales

A Welsh university has launched the Games and Animation Academy of Wales, placing the nation at the forefront of the global digital entertainment economy.

University of South Wales has established the Academy, creating a national and international centre of excellence to nurture creative talent and drive industry innovation, providing cutting-edge education and research in games and animation.

Students on a variety of courses in Games, Animation and Visual Effects benefit from industry-standard facilities at USW’s Cardiff Campus, from computer labs equipped with large Wacom Cintiqu tablets and high-spec PCs with the latest software, to motion capture, green-screen and VR/AR technologies at their fingertips.

The Campus also boasts a dedicated floor with a life‐drawing room, spacious stop-motion workshops for puppet and model making, filming rooms, access to 3D printing and laser‐cutting zones. Students also work in live project studios on ‘real world’ briefs, collaborating with external studios and industry partners to mirror industry workload.

Alumni from USW’s Games and Animation courses have worked on Oscar-winning films and BAFTA-nominated games, and joined world-class studios like Aardman Animation, Disney, Studio AKA, and Rockstar North. Partnerships with local companies such as Wales Interactive, Cloth Cat Games & Animation, BumpyBox and Gorilla also provide excellent work placement opportunities for students on a range of courses.

Emma Marshman, Head of Subject for Games, Design and Animation at USW, said: “The launch of the Games and Animation Academy of Wales signals the start of something truly exciting – a creative hub where games and animation thrive. The Academy is all about unlocking talent and sparking innovation to put Wales on the global map.”

Adam Williams, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Creative Industries at USW, added: “With hands-on learning, cutting-edge research, and real industry connections, we’re creating a space where students, creators, and entrepreneurs come together to shape the future of gaming and animation. Whether students are dreaming of designing the next hit game or animating for film and TV, we’re here to help make that happen.”

For more details, visit https://www.southwales.ac.uk/gamesacademy/