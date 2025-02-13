Welsh venue unveils brand new wedding concept dubbed ‘The Quickie’

A Welsh wedding venue has unveiled a brand new concept dubbed ‘The Quickie’.

A direct response to the growing trend for smaller, more affordable weddings, it offers what is described as a ‘sophisticated yet affordable option for couples looking to tie the knot in Wales in 2025’.

Welsh wedding specialists, Oldwalls Collection have have created the new style offering by responding to the growing demand for micro wedding celebrations with the launch of the new intimate wedding experience.

Gower

The Quickie has launched at Oldwalls Collection’s Fairyhill destination, which is nestled in the heart of Gower, and has seen the venue’s Grade II listed Georgian Lounge undergo a £40,000 transformation.

Inspired by recent celebrity trends, including the low-key nuptials of Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden, and Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi – along with the Chelsea set seal of approval, thanks to Jamie Laing and Sophie Haboo’s viral nuptials in 2023 – The Quickie offers couples a stylish alternative to the traditional big white wedding format.

The makeover has transformed the venue’s Georgian drawing room into an elegant private dining space for up to 40 guests – which the owners say isideal for intimate celebrations.

In addition, the micro wedding package also features ‘the best in Welsh food and drink’, crafted by Executive Head Chef Chris Keenan.

Couples can choose between a 6 or 8-course tasting menu, or a contemporary small plates and feasting-style menu – all complemented by exclusive use of the Grade 2 listed iconic Georgian house, luxurious accommodation, and picturesque grounds that provide stunning Welsh scenery for post-ceremony photography.

While The Quickie is an ideal choice for those tying the knot at a registry office or abroad, couples can also opt to host their ceremony at Fairyhill, with both indoor and outdoor options available. The micro wedding package also offers couples the option for their special day to culminate with an after-dinner private ‘house party’ in the stylish Georgian house. Alternatively, if couples want to invite more guests in the evening, a larger scale celebration in the venue’s K Room is also on offer.

‘Trends’

“The market trends are forever evolving, and we’ve received a growing number of enquiries from couples looking for effortless, sophisticated, and more intimate experiences,” said Shakira Obaid, Commercial Director at Oldwalls Collection.

“We pride ourselves on designing our venues to embody the big white wedding concept, which will always be at the heart of what we do, but we’re equally excited to be setting the standard in Wales and embracing the new micro wedding trend for 2025.

“The Quickie is all about delivering a high-quality, effortless celebration that saves on time, cost, and potential family politics without compromising on luxury.”

Couples interested in sampling and setting a date for their own ‘Quickie’ can get in touch via the Oldwalls Collection website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

