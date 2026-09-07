Welsh version of Bayeux Tapestry – the ‘By Yer Tapestry’ goes on display

Nation.Cymru staff

As the historic Bayeux Tapestry returns to Britain, a group of Cardiff crafters have unveiled a tapestry of their own celebrating the places, landmarks and memories that make the Welsh capital special.

The ‘By Yer Tapestry’, created by members of the Let’s Get Crafty group at Rhydypennau Hub, has gone on display at the hub following months of work by local residents.

The unveiling comes at a time when the original Bayeux Tapestry has captured international attention after arriving back in the UK to be displayed at the British Museum. While Cardiff’s version may not chronicle the Battle of Hastings, it does tell a story of community, creativity and friendship.

The project began in May 2026 when group member, Liz Edwards, announced: “Girls, I’ve had an idea…”

What followed was months of stitching, quilting, knitting, crochet, appliqué and crafting as each member recreated a Cardiff landmark or icon that reflects their connection to the city.

The finished tapestry features some of Cardiff’s most recognisable sights, including Castell Coch, Roath Park Lake, the Pierhead Building, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff Castle, the Norwegian Church, a Cardiff Bus and the Principality Stadium, alongside a Welsh dragon and the city’s name.

Created using a mixture of new and recycled materials sourced from members’ craft collections, the tapestry was assembled both at Rhydypennau Hub during their regular Friday morning catch-up and in participants’ homes.

A group of talented crafters from Rhydypennau Hub have unveiled the ‘By Yer Tapestry’ – a unique handmade celebration of Cardiff’s landmarks, memories & community spirit.

From Cardiff Castle to the Principality Stadium, every stitch tells a story ❤️

More: https://t.co/DZ1D2tdr14 pic.twitter.com/VeLQcOJ1l3 — Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) September 6, 2026



Councillor Lee Bridgeman, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “The By Yer Tapestry is a wonderful example of the creativity, friendship and community spirit that can flourish in our hubs and libraries.

“The timing couldn’t be better. While the Bayeux Tapestry is making headlines across the UK, this fantastic local creation reminds us that our hubs and libraries are places where people can make new friends, learn skills, share interests and really become part of their local community.

“The Let’s Get Crafty group has created something very special that celebrates Cardiff through the eyes of the people who know and love it best.”

Liz Edwards said: “We started with a group of friends from rock choir and then other people have joined. We started the group to raise money for charity by doing crafts and we’ve raised lots for Maggie’s – £97,000 to date.

“We had a little quiet time and I thought it would be nice to give something back to the library who have hosted us for so long. We have many different abilities in the group and people enjoy different crafts, so we thought we’d put it all together. So By Yer came about!

“We didn’t know that the Bayeux Tapestry was coming to the UK when we planned our unveiling but we were just wondering “Where is the King today?”

The tapestry is the latest example of the wide variety of activities taking place in Cardiff’s hubs and libraries, which host everything from arts and crafts groups, knitting circles and creative writing sessions to walking groups, gardening clubs, wellbeing activities, music sessions and fitness classes, as well as a host of events for children.

Members of the Let’s Get Crafty group meet regularly at Rhydypennau Hub, where they have built friendships over many years while raising money for charitable causes through their craft projects.

To discover activities and events at hubs or libraries across Cardiff click HERE

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