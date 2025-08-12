Welsh version of global hit series The Assembly coming to S4C

S4C will broadcast a brand-new Welsh language version of the internationally acclaimed series The A-Talks (also known as “The Assembly”) later this year.

The global hit series features a group of 30 autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning-disabled interviewers, questioning well-known figures, with no holds barred.

Titled Y Cyfweliad, the four-part series will see a different Welsh celebrity face the sharp spotlight of the interviewers in each episode. The stars, all household names in Wales, will be revealed later this autumn.

The programme’s makers say that while they may be used to media interviews, nothing will have prepared them for the honesty and unique perspectives of Y Cyfweliad.

Adaptation

The format is an adaptation of the French series Les Rencontres du Papotin, created by Kiosco TV and Quad Ten and distributed by CAN’T STOP Media. Since its launch on France 2 in 2022, local versions have been broadcast in 13 countries including Australia, Spain, Brazil, the Netherlands, Singapore and Norway, with a further eight – including Wales – preparing to launch their own versions.

Global guests featured in other versions of The Assembly include French President Emmanuel Macron and internationally renowned actors such as Marion Cotillard, Antonio Banderas, and Sam Neill. In the UK, the BBC piloted an English-language version in April 2024 with actor Michael Sheen, followed by a full ITV series in spring 2025 featuring David Tennant, Danny Dyer, Jade Thirlwall, and Gary Lineker.

Siwan Haf, series producer for Cwmni D, which is making Y Cyfweliad, said: “Having watched and enjoyed The Assembly, it’s a privilege to get the opportunity to produce the Welsh language version of this special format.

“I can’t wait to begin filming with our group of neurodivergent interviewers, who will have the freedom to ask whatever they want. I’m especially excited to hear what unique questions they’re dying to ask – the ones that the viewers at home will surely appreciate hearing the answers to!

“It feels like we’re in for a real treat!”

Global resonance

Damien Porte and Arnaud Renard, partners of CAN’T STOP Media, said: “The Assembly continues to prove itself as a format with powerful global resonance. Its ability to highlight diverse voices and foster understanding has touched audiences worldwide. We’re delighted S4C is championing this important storytelling in Wales, and we’re hopeful it will achieve the same success by engaging communities in meaningful, uniquely Welsh conversations.”

Llinos Wynne, S4C’s Head of Docs and Specialist Factual, added: “I’m incredibly proud to have commissioned Y Cyfweliad for S4C. It’s a truly unique chat show, and one I’m genuinely passionate about. Unlike many others, the guests aren’t there to promote themselves and their work or to push any agenda. The real joy comes from the natural moments that go from deeply personal reflections to wonderfully mundane conversations, like waiting for the bus!

“This is a series that’s inclusive, refreshingly honest, and approaches disability with warmth, humour and authenticity.”

Y Cyfweliad will be broadcast weekly on S4C, starting in December 2025, with exact dates to be confirmed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

