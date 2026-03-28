Welsh village named among UK’s top EV staycation destinations

Amelia Jones

A Welsh village has been named one of the most electric vehicle-friendly staycation destinations, coming fifth in a UK-wide study.

The research analysed 100 popular towns and villages across the UK, ranking locations based on charger availability, rapid charging provision, reliability, cost-efficiency, and tourism appeal. Betws-y-Coed stood out for its combination of accessible, affordable EV charging and a wide range of local attractions.

Alan MacEwan, Chief Customer and Operations Office at Ageas UK, commented on the findings: “As more British motorists make the switch to electric, the Great British staycation is undergoing an exciting transformation.

“Our study celebrates the towns and villages that are paving the way for the future of travel.

“Destinations like Warwick, Shanklin, and Betws-y-Coed are not just beautiful places to visit; they are leading the nation in making sustainable travel easy, affordable, and accessible. We want to shine a light on these EV-friendly locations and encourage drivers to explore the UK with confidence.”

With an EV-friendly score of 85/100, the village not only leads Wales but also ranks ahead of many other UK towns, proving that scenic getaways in the country can be sustainable as well as enjoyable. The findings highlight Betws-y-Coed as a future-ready destination for drivers looking to combine electric travel with tourism.

The study comes as more drivers switch to electric vehicles, with the need for reliable and cost-effective charging becoming increasingly important for staycation planning. Betws-y-Coed’s combination of natural beauty, cultural attractions, and EV infrastructure makes it an appealing option for both Welsh and UK visitors.

Other top regional spots identified in the Ageas study included Pitlochry in Scotland and Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, with Alfriston in East Sussex noted for having the lowest average charging cost.

For EV drivers planning their next holiday, Betws-y-Coed is now firmly on the map as Wales’ leading destination for an stress-free, sustainable staycation.

The other locations that made it to the list are:

Warwick, Warwickshire Shanklin, Isle of Wight Alfriston, East Sussex Lynmouth, Devon Betws-y-Coed, Conwy Keswick, Cumbria Padstow, Cornwall Windmere, Cumbria

You can find out more information about the research here.