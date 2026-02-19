Welsh village named UK’s most popular holiday spot for second year running

A charming Welsh seaside village has been named as the most popular coastal destination in the UK for the second year running.

Little Haven in Pembrokeshire has been awarded the top spot by UK holiday provider Independent Cottages.

The company analysed its internal enquiry data between the months of January and May in 2024 and 2025 to find the seaside locations in its UK-wide portfolio that are proving to be the most popular amongst Brits.

It found that it wasn’t the obvious go-to seaside spots that you might expect but the unassuming yet hugely appealing Little Haven which took the crown.

Independent Cottages revealed that of all total enquiries in 2025 to date, 3.51% were to visit Little Haven, which was over twice as many as the second most popular seaside location, Beadnell in Northumberland.

“The sleepy and charming seaside village of Little Haven boasts a prime location in the southeast corner of St Bride’s Bay in popular Pembrokeshire,” said the company.

“With heaps of character and historic charm, Little Haven’s tiny settlement is home to a beautiful sandy beach surrounded by small coastal cliffs and lush greenery.

“With colourful houses and charming traditional pubs, Little Haven is the perfect place to retreat to for some R&R on a seaside getaway. “ It added that the village was a designated conservation area, according to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, with the famous Pembrokeshire Coast Path passing directly through the village.”

Matthew Fox, CEO of Independent Cottages, said: “As summer rolls around again and temperatures rise, it is clear that a break by the beach is still as popular as ever for staycationers.

“But, with overcrowding and the cost of living being but a few issues playing a role in where Brits are choosing to holiday, it looks like they’re doing their research to find where in the country they can go that will offer an equally lovely coastal experience while allowing them to escape the crowds and save some pennies.”

