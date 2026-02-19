Welsh visitor attraction launches biggest ever recruitment drive

A Welsh family park has launched a massive recruitment drive with a range of roles available.

One of North Wales’ best-loved visitor attractions, GreenWood Family Park, is looking to fill around 45 seasonal jobs available for the 2026 season.

Located five miles from Bangor, the park which is operated by Continuum Attractions, is seeking enthusiastic team members to join the team until November, with the park opening for the first time this year in February half term.

The large-scale recruitment reflects continued demand for quality family days out in the region and offers a significant employment boost for communities in and around Bangor and across North Wales.

A wide range of roles

The 45 vacancies span five key operational areas, offering opportunities to suit a variety of skills, interests and experience levels:

Rangers – Delivering safe, engaging experiences across the park’s rides and attractions

Food & Beverage Team Members – Supporting the Woodbarn Café and food kiosks with high-quality food and customer service

Guest Services/Retail Team Members – Welcoming guests and assisting with admissions, enquiries and retail

Cooks – Preparing freshly made meals as part of the catering team

Guest Services Arts & Crafts Team Members – Leading creative sessions and hands-on activities for younger guests

Whether candidates are seeking their first job, flexible seasonal work, or experience in the thriving tourism and hospitality sector, there are roles to suit different needs and levels of experience.

A proudly sustainable attraction

GreenWood has long been recognised for its commitment to sustainability and low-impact fun. It is home to the world’s only people-powered rollercoaster, the Green Dragon, and the UK’s only solar-powered water ride, Solar Splash.

Its strong environmental ethos runs through the park’s day-to-day operations, offering team members the opportunity to work for an attraction that places sustainability and responsible tourism at the heart of its offer.

Supporting the local economy

With around 45 roles to fill, the 2026 recruitment campaign represents one of the largest in the park’s history and highlights its ongoing contribution to the regional visitor economy.

Chris Jones, General Manager of GreenWood Family Park, said: “We’re delighted to be launching one of the biggest recruitment drives the park has ever undertaken. Creating around 45 seasonal roles is a fantastic opportunity for local people across North Wales.

“GreenWood is a unique place to work that I love – not only do we offer a variety of roles across operations, hospitality and guest services, but we also champion sustainability in everything we do.

“We’re looking for friendly, motivated individuals who want to be part of a team delivering memorable and sustainable family days out.”

How to apply

Full details of each vacancy and how to apply can be found at: www.greenwoodfamilypark.co.uk/jobs

About Continuum Attractions

Founded in 1984, the privately owned leisure company operates a portfolio of Britain’s most-loved attractions including: ITV’s Coronation Street Experience in Manchester and the Emmerdale Village Tour in Yorkshire, The Loch Ness Centre, The Real Mary King’s Close on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, York’s Chocolate Story, Oxford Castle & Prison, Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth and GreenWood Family Park in North Wales. For more information, visit continuumattractions.com