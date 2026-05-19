Welsh voice actor recognised at UK-wide acting event

Nation.Cymru Team

A multi-award winning Welsh voice actor has been recognised for his self-produced audio drama work.

Welsh voice actor, writer and producer Phil Rowe has received the award for Best Male Performance in Audio Drama at this year’s One Voice Awards, one of the UK voice acting industry’s major annual events.

The award-winning performance came from a production that Rowe also wrote and produced himself, reflecting a growing body of work focused on cinematic audio storytelling, sound design and performance-led drama production.

Alongside the win, fellow cast members Vicki-Jo Eva and Ben Wake also received nominations for performances in another of Rowe’s upcoming audio drama productions.

From Ystalyfera in the Swansea Valley, Rowe says audio drama has become an increasingly important creative focus in recent years.

Rowe said: “Audio drama is such a fascinating medium because everything rests on atmosphere, performance and sound

“Without visuals, every detail matters. A pause, distant rain, the tone of a room, the pacing of a scene. You are building the entire world through sound and performance alone.”

In addition to his voice acting work, Rowe has spent recent years developing skills in writing, directing, sound design and audio engineering, producing original dramatic productions and cinematic gaming reels for other voice actors.

One of those productions, YstalyFEAR, draws inspiration from his home town of Ystalyfera and forms part of his wider interest in creating original Welsh-rooted audio storytelling.

Rowe added: “It genuinely means a great deal to have the work recognised

“A huge amount of time goes into these productions behind the scenes, and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has collaborated on them and supported the work.”

Phil Rowe is a multi-award-winning Welsh voice actor whose work spans commercials, games, narration and audio drama. His voice has been heard in over 150 million homes worldwide.

More information can be found here.