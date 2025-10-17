Welsh witchcraft history inspires haunting new novel

A haunting novel inspired by the largely unknown history of Welsh witchcraft has been published by an Aberystwyth University lecturer.

Witsh (Honno Welsh Women’s Press) is set in sixteenth century Wales, amid the relentless rain and failing crops, a midwife is accused of witchcraft and her neighbours turn against her.

Through the eyes of a naive gentry woman, associate lecturer Mari Ellis Dunning weaves a dark tale of suspicion and fear.

Her magical novel rooted in tradition and realism, tells a story rich with bold feminism that will captivate readers of “witcherature” fiction.

Author of the new novel and associate lecture at the Department of English and Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University, Mari said:

“The stories of the women involved in early modern witch trials feel more relevant than ever at the moment, given the state of female reproductive rights and bodily autonomy across the globe.”

“The book has drawn on my research of early modern Wales – a country which was unique in its outlook on witchcraft. Distinct elements of Welsh culture, including superstition and religion, halted the witch trials seen across the rest of Britain and Europe.

“In fact, the witch is steeped in Welsh culture. There is speculation among some researchers that the traditional tall, black hat of the Welsh woman served as inspiration for the wide-brimmed hat of the fairy tale witch. Yet Wales saw no witch hunt. I hope the book is not only a thought-provoking read, but also gives people insight into some of our history as well.”

Mari Ellis Dunning’s debut poetry collection, ‘Salacia’, was shortlisted for Wales Book of the Year. Her second collection, ‘Pearl and Bone’, was chosen as Wales Arts Review’s Number 1 Poetry Choice of 2022. She has just begun teaching a new ‘Writing Women’ module at Aberystwyth University.

Witsh will receive its official launch at 5:30pm on Friday 31 October in the National Library of Wales.

To find out more and to order a copy of the book click HERE