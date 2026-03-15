Welsh writers invited to revisit banned LGBTQ+ classic

Welsh writers are being invited to take part in a new literary project that aims to reimagine a controversial character from one of the most famous novels in LGBTQ+ history.

Publisher Parthian Books has launched an open call for expressions of interest for Reimagining Mary Llewellyn, an anthology of short stories that will revisit the character of Mary Llewellyn from Radclyffe Hall’s 1928 novel The Well of Loneliness.

The collection will be edited by Elizabeth English, senior lecturer in English literature at Cardiff Metropolitan University, and is due to be published in 2028 as part of the international research project 100 Years of The Well of Loneliness.

Writers selected for the anthology will receive a professional fee funded through the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

First published in 1928, The Well of Loneliness became one of the most controversial books of its time. The novel was banned in the UK after being deemed obscene, but it later gained global recognition and has been described as a landmark text in LGBTQ+ literature.

The story follows the life of Stephen Gordon, a lesbian protagonist navigating social stigma and isolation. However, the novel’s depiction of Stephen’s lover, Mary Llewellyn, a Welsh woman, has long been criticised.

In the book, Mary is portrayed through stereotypes that present her as uneducated, helpless and voiceless. The new anthology aims to challenge that portrayal by imagining alternative narratives for the character.

Elizabeth English said the project would offer contemporary writers an opportunity to revisit the character from a modern perspective.

“This anthology will rewrite, or reimagine, the story of Mary Llewellyn, giving a voice to a character constructed from stereotypes of Welsh identity,” she said.

“In doing this, these stories will reconsider this important, and problematic, novel from the vantage point of the 21st century to explore what this book means for writers today.”

The wider 100 Years of The Well of Loneliness project will examine the reception and impact of Hall’s novel across the past century. Funded by the AHRC, the initiative brings together researchers and creative practitioners to explore how the book has shaped LGBTQ+ culture and debate.

‘The Lesbian Bible’

Despite being hailed by some readers as the “Lesbian Bible”, the novel has also divided opinion. Critics have questioned its portrayal of sexuality, class and national identity, while others have praised its importance in providing representation and affirmation for LGBTQ+ readers.

Organisers of the new anthology say revisiting Mary Llewellyn’s story offers a chance to rethink those themes and consider how the character might be understood today.

Writers who are Welsh nationals or currently living in Wales are invited to submit proposals for the anthology. Applications are open to people of all backgrounds, genders and sexualities and at any stage of their writing careers.

Interested writers are asked to submit a 300–500 word proposal for a short story, along with a writing sample of 500–1,000 words and a short biography, by 17 April 2026 to the editor at [email protected] .

Selected contributors will be invited to develop full stories of between 2,500 and 5,000 words, with final drafts due in January 2027.

Further details about the project are available through the 100 Years of The Well of Loneliness research website.