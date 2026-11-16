Youth music organisation appoints former national charity chief as new chairman

Amelia Jones

Youth music development company Beacons Cymru has appointed the former chief executive of Youth Music as its new chairman.

Matt Griffiths brings extensive experience in youth music development to the Wales-wide organisation, having led Youth Music for 13 years, from 2012 to 2025. During his time there, he oversaw its expansion across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and championed greater inclusion across the music sector.

Born and raised in Cardiff, Griffiths began his career as a professional musician and educator, working in settings including prisons, special schools and mental health services. He has also been director of arts at Dartington and recently returned to Wales, where he lives near Abergavenny.

Beacons Cymru supports young people across Wales who want to build careers in the music industry, offering opportunities to develop skills, make professional connections and gain experience both on and off stage.

The organisation has built on more than 15 years of work supporting young people into the music sector. Based at the Park and Dare Theatre in Treorchy, it works with aspiring musicians and those interested in the wider industry, including live events and music promotion. It is now moving into a new chapter as an independent community interest company.

They exist to empower young people across Wales, providing access to the tools, networks and opportunities they need to thrive in the music sector.

Their work has helped launch careers, transform lives, and create unforgettable moments – from Welsh voices on global stages to groundbreaking award wins and video-game soundtracks heard around the world.

Speaking about his appointment, Griffiths said: “I have always admired the change making work of Beacons Cymru in supporting young people as they develop their careers in music both on and off stage.

“This, coupled with the dedication and tenacity of Spike, the team and the board made the opportunity to become Chair irresistible and too good to miss. Beacons Cymru is literally a beacon of light and has never been more needed. I can’t wait to get started at this pivotal time for young people and the music infrastructure of Wales.”