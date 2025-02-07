West End star Glain Rhys shares new music inspired by Welsh true crime

West End performer, Glain Rhys is back releasing her own music in 2025, and has shared a taste of her latest work with the brand new single ‘Yr Un Hen Stori’ this Dydd Miwsig Cymru.

Glain is from Bala, North Wales, and she trained The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama where she graduated with an MA in Musical Theatre in 2019.

A familiar face on Welsh television, Glain released her first welsh language album ‘Atgof Prin’ in July 2018 and her second album in Summer 2021.

Chinese whispers

Glain received wide acclaim with her previous releases such as ‘Sara’, ‘Plu’r Gweinydd’ and ‘Y Ferch yn Ninas Dinlle’, not to mention her career on stage with the Welsh Of The West End crew and recently, Cwmni Theatr Montgomery.

The theme within ‘Yr Un Hen Stori’ (The Same Old Story) took hold after the crossbow murder on Anglesey.

How people report anything they hear, even though there is no substance to it, and it all turns into ‘Chinese whispers’.

The story at the beginning of the song is not the same as the story at the end.

“Musical diary”

The song was recorded at the Graig Las studio with Siôn Roberts and is inspired by artists such as Pale Waves, Catty and Olivia Rodrigo.

“It’s the poppy sounds, catchy melodies and its raw emotion that drives the song, like a kind of “musical diary”, explains Glain.

She added: “The song emulates the simplicity of the first album, while holding on to the experimental feel and the more pop sound of the second album.

“But we have played with a heavier idea in the guitars from Siôn, which comes naturally to him, as he produces and drums for Fleur de Lys.”

‘Yr Un Hen Stori’ is out this Friday on Welsh Language Music Day.

