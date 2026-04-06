West Wales ‘wizard-pop’ band Dewin to release debut album

West Wales’ very own wizards, Dewin, will release their much-anticipated and long-awaited debut album next month.

The magical wizard-pop band, built atop the ideas of Jencyn Corp and Lefi Dafydd, are known for their eclectic influences, including jazz, choral, pop, folk, disco, and everything in between.

For the Preseli Hills-based multi-instrumentalists’ first full-length release, the album draws inspiration from the climate crisis, teenage love, and childhood memories of growing up in green fields under oak trees.

Dan y Dderwen, which will be available to stream and purchase from 1 May 2026, follows the duo’s 2025 singles, Syched Cas and Gad Hi Fynd.

Written almost as a concept album, the 10-track release is an invitation into the weird and wonderful world of Dewin.

Its opening, Praise the Dewin, is a Hammond-led intergalactic instrumental, showcasing every single member (there are at least 8).

The album then skips through stories and ideas, from an ode to the cactus’ resilience in Cactws and a love song from a frog’s perspective, to the closing Ubeyo, a Peter-Gabriel-esque ballad.

All this comes after a brief ‘commercial break’ from the band’s sponsor, Dewin Airways.

Dewin began their journey, “spewed forth from the magical moorlands of Pembrokeshire”, as two folk musicians with a dream.

After a chance encounter with record label Fflach Cymunedol’s Nico Dafydd at a twmpath (traditional Welsh folk dance night), they began sharing ideas that would eventually form the foundations of Dewin.

They were joined by Lafant’s Mefin Hughes, drummers Dylan Sanders-Swales and Bryn Richards, producer Reuben Wilsdon-Amos, and a whole carful of siblings (Anna Dafydd, Teilo and Bronwen Corp), Jencyn Corp and Lefi Dafydd created an act as famous for their ambitious songwriting as their colourful raincoats.

On an album which features clarinet, flute, harp, keyboard, theremin and cornet, it is Corp and Dafydd’s ingenious songwriting that really steals the show.

Having enchanted audiences around Wales in their first year as a band with their whimsical live set, Dewin’s 2026 is set to surpass their debut year.

With slots at Tafwyl and Other Voices already under their belts, the band will appear at Focus Wales along with many other dates across Wales, before they host their own unique evening at the Eisteddfod in August.

Dan y Dderwen is released digitally on 1 May 2026 on Cardigan-based, community-owned label Fflach Cymunedol.

With a strong bias towards local talent and development, Dewin is a reflection of Fflach Cymunedol’s ethos, and a nod to the humour that has been central to Fflach’s success in the past.

Follow Dewin on Instagram or stream on Spotify.

Read our article on Fflach Cymunedol’s revival here.