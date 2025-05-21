Wetherspoons capital of the UK revealed as Welsh borough

A location in Wales has been named the Wetherspoons capital of the UK.

New research has revealed that Blaenau Gwent takes the title as the UK’s Wetherspoon capital, with a whopping 4.48 Wetherspoons per 100,000 residents.

The number of Wetherspoons in each area was compared to the population to create the ranking.

The locations of every Wetherspoon in the UK were compared against the area’s population. Figures for the number of Wetherspoons per 100,000 residents were then obtained to create the final ranking, with Blaenau Gwent topping the list.

The country borough in south-east Wales has a population of just 67,014, but it is home to a total of three Wetherspoons; The Pontlottyn in Abertillery, The Picture House in Ebbw Vale, and The Olympia in Tredegar.

West Devon is second, with 3.44 Wetherspoons per 100,000 residents.

With a population of 58,190, West Devon has two Wetherspoons. The White Hart is located in Okehampton, and The Queen’s Head is located in Tavistock. Approximately 45% of West Devon Borough lies within the boundaries of Dartmoor National Park, meaning a trip here will feature beautiful views as well as budget booze.

Uttlesford and East Devon rank third, both having 3.24 Wetherspoons per 100,000 people.

Located in north-west Essex, Uttlesford has a population of 92,578 and has three Wetherspoons to choose from. It’s in close proximity to London and has plenty of transport links, making it perfect for a Spoons afternoon out.

In comparison, East Devon has a much larger population of 154,500 and boasts five Wetherspoons. The miles of beautiful coastline and lure of plenty of budget-friendly drink options available make it an excellent choice for a staycation.

The fourth Wetherspoons capital of the UK is another Welsh location – Monmouthshire, with 3.20 Wetherspoons for every 100,000 residents.

Located in the south-east of Wales, 93,886 people live in Monmouthshire. With three Wetherspoons to choose from, you can wash your countryside walk down with a beverage of choice that won’t break the bank.

Staffordshire Moorlands ranks fifth, with 3.13 Wetherspoons per 100,000 people.

Home to Alton Towers, the largest theme park in the UK, Staffordshire Moorlands has a population of 95,899 and three Wetherspoons. If you’re looking for an afternoon of thrills and affordable drinks, this is the place to visit.

North Devon is sixth, with 2.98 Wetherspoons for every 100,000 residents. With a population of 100,505, North Devon has three Wetherspoons here, making it another great option this summer.

Cannock Chase is a close seventh, with 2.97 Spoons per 100,000 people. Located in Staffordshire, in the West Midlands, Cannock Chase has three Wetherspoons to choose from and a population of 101,140.

Portsmouth is the first of the larger areas on the list, ranking eighth with 2.88 Wetherspoons for every 100,000 residents. The south coast city has six Wetherspoons for its 208,420 inhabitants to enjoy.

In ninth is Broxtowe, with 2.68 Wetherspoons per 100,000 people. Just west of the city of Nottingham, Broxtowe has three Spoons and 112,113 residents.

South Ribble ranks tenth, with 2.67 Wetherspoons for every 100,000 locals. Situated in Lancashire with a population of 112,166, there are three Wetherspoons to choose from.

Commenting on the findings, Paul Lenglet, co-founder and editor of CritiqueJeu said, “With over 800 pubs across the UK, Wetherspoons has become an integral part of British culture, offering affordable dining and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. In fact, according to a survey by Statista, 86% of UK restaurant-goers recognize the brand, and 34% have dined there, highlighting its widespread appeal.

“Whether you’re planning a staycation or searching for the perfect Spoons night out, these locations are some of the UK’s true Wetherspoons strongholds.

“It might be surprising to see some of the locations in the top 10, but the strong Spoons presence proves that pub culture thrives just as much in smaller towns and unexpected corners of the UK as it does in the big cities.”

Methodology

Sources:

The Pantry Larder Spoons Map

Office for National Statistics

The number of Wetherspoons in each UK area was counted and divided by their respective area’s 100,000 population to give the number of Wetherspoons per 100,000 residents.

Only the areas with at least two Wetherspoons and a population of more than 50,000 were included in the ranking.

