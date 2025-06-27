What’s the story? Everything you need to know about Oasis shows in Cardiff

To say it’s the most eagerly awaited comeback tour in UK music history would be something of an understatement.

If you hadn’t noticed (and which rock have you been living under), the Gallagher brothers are about to finally call a truce, channel some much-needed brotherly love and take to the stage for the first time since they split in 2009.

When they went on sale tickets for the tour were so hot they needed to be handled with oven gloves (and a credit card).

With fan stores popping up on high streets including St David’s in Cardiff, there is a bewildering array of merch on sale to bring any ardent Oasis collector out in a cold sweat.

With one week to go until Oasis kick off their reunion gigs, the Principality Stadium has issued a fan guide with all your need to knows ahead of the shows.

What’s the story? Well if you want to know what time the gates open, if the roof will be open, and what food and drink is on offer, as well as much more, then the guide has got you covered.

Below is a selection of important information, but please check the guide HERE for the full rundown

Event Information – Key Timings

Full Road Closure 12:00

Public Gates Open 17:00

Curfew 22:30

Roads Re-open 00:00

Important Information

Respect – This is a stadium for all

Please be respectful to your fellow fans, stewards and stadium staff. If you need any assistance, please alert your nearest steward who will be able to help.

Keeping You Safe

Safety of fans and visitors is our top priority. Please arrive early to allow time for security checks and scanning your ticket at the gate.

Stay Hydrated

If you intend to arrive early and queue at the gates before they open, please remember to bring water with you. Please note however that bottles and other drinking vessels are not permitted into the stadium, these will need to be surrendered at the Bag Search once gates open

Bag Search

Your waiting time will be longer if you bring a bag. We will not permit large bags into the stadium, only small bags and handbags allowed. No larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.

Medical Device

Upon arrival at the stadium, if you have a medical device fitted and are concerned about being scanned, please notify the steward who will provide a manual search.

General Admission

Under 14s are not permitted access to the Standing area/bowl floor. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+ at all times.

Reserved Seating

Under 12s must be accompanied by an adult 18+ at all times.

Strictly No Under 5s

No children 5 and under will be allowed in the stadium for this event

No Re-Entry Policy

We operate a strict no entry policy. If you leave the building, then you will be refused access back inside.

Prohibited Items

All spectators will be subject to random search. Any prohibited items found shall be surrendered as a condition of entry.

Professional Cameras, Audio / Video Recorders, Lasers or Flash Lights, Selfie Sticks, Pyrotechnics, Knives, Tasers, Mace, Drinks containers, or Glass. For the full list click HERE

Please also note that all bottles and drinking vessels are prohibited for this event. These will be confiscated at the entry gate. Water stations are located at various locations on the concourse.

No Smoking / Vaping

Principality Stadium is a smoke-free venue.

Smoking / vaping is not allowed in the stadium.

Medical Exemption Policy

If you require specific medication that does not fit into a A4 sized bag, then a medical exemption must be submitted by emailing [email protected] and providing supporting information no later than five days before the event. We will be unable to issue an exception on event day.

Stadium Roof

Principality Stadium’s roof will be closed for this event.

Photography

By entering the venue, patrons agree to be photographed and videotaped. No professional photographers or photographic agencies will be permitted into the building unless accredited through the correct channels. It is strictly forbidden to operate as a commercial photographer inside of Principality Stadium without consent.

On The Day

Know Before You Go

How to use the new Principality Stadium automatic turnstiles

Please ensure that you arrive with plenty of time to make your way through the turnstiles to your seats.

Digital Ticketing / Key Information / Download Ticket

Please ensure you have opened your app before arriving at Principality Stadium as an internet connection is required to download your ticket.

Do Not Screenshot

Please do not attempt to screen shot any of your tickets as this is not permitted and may result in the invalidation of tickets.

Fully Charged

Make sure your smartphone is fully charged before leaving for the stadium.

Ticket Transfer

Please transfer tickets to your friends before you arrive at the stadium. Public wifi is not available at Principality Stadium. For Principality Stadium Ticketing app users, do not screenshot, you can use the “transfer” option within the App.

On event day, members of the Ticketing Team will be available at each entry gate for any ticket related questions you may have.

They are there to help deliver a seamless admission into Principality Stadium and will be located in white booths just before the turnstiles.

Food & Beverage

Key Information

Gluten Free

Gluten free options available at units throughout the stadium.

Cashless

Principality Stadium is a cashless venue. Food and beverage outlets throughout the stadium accept card and contactless payments only.

Challenge 21

Challenge 21 will be in operation. You may be asked to present identification.

Please drink responsibly. Antisocial behavior will not be tolerated.

We strive to provide a wide selection of food and beverages from a fantastic range of suppliers, championing Welsh businesses and produce.

Stadium Accessibility Facilities

Accessible Stewards

Accessible Turnstile Lane

Accessible Toilets

Stadium Wheelchairs

Medical Support

Quiet Room

Changing Places Facility

Escalator & lift Access

Accessible Food & Beverage Counters

