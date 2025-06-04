What’s the story? Oasis want to hear from you

With a month until Oasis take to the stage in Cardiff for their hugely anticipated comeback tour, the band are requesting the help of their fans to contribute to a new film.

For more than 30 years, the Britpop stars’ songs have woven themselves into the lives of millions of people across the globe.

Now, in the year of Oasis’ sell out reunion tour, Magna Studios and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight – in association with Oasis – are making a film exploring how the band’s music has become so important to so many.

The film’s creators are asking people all over the world if there is a particular Oasis song that has deep meaning for them. A song that tells the story of a life changing moment, a love, a loss, a heartbreak, or a break for freedom.

Whatever the Oasis song, whatever the story – they want to hear from you.

The filmmakers have provided a totally secure link where fans can contribute their stories.

They say: “This is a totally secure space. Whatever you write will be read only by the people who are making this film. We are looking for stories and people who will feature in the film but, of course, not everyone who shares their story will be included.

“Please tell us the Oasis song and the story that goes with it. Happy, sad or funny, we want to know how the song or songs have touched your life.”

To contribute your story and find out more click HERE

The massive figure fans will be spending on the Oasis reunion tour which kicks off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5 has been revealed.

According to estimates from Barclays, Oasis fans are set to collectively spend more than £1bn attending the band’s highly-anticipated reunion concerts in the UK.

Across 17 UK concerts, fans attending the Oasis Live ’25 Tour are predicted to fork out a total of £1.06bn to see the Gallagher brothers reunite on stage.

Attendees are typically expected to spend around £766, including money for tickets, accommodation, travel costs, clothing, merchandise, and food and drinks.

Spending on the Oasis tour is part of a broader shift towards consumers prioritising memorable experiences over physical items – known as the “experience economy” – Barclays said.

A survey commissioned by Barclays found that a quarter (24%) of people plan to spend more on experiences and events this summer than the same period last year.

The survey also indicated that a significant portion of ticket-holders are longtime fans, with many saying they have seen the band play before, or that they have seen Noel Gallagher or Liam Gallagher play separately.

Some fans also said they will be embracing the 1990s, by wearing baggy jeans, bucket hats, parkas and sneakers, with some also intending to get a Gallagher brothers-inspired haircut as part of their preparations.

For an even more authentic ’90s experience, some attendees also said they will avoid using their phones.

Rich Robinson, head of hospitality and leisure at Barclays, said: “The experience economy is no longer a trend, it’s a fundamental shift in how consumers determine their financial priorities.

“Just as we saw with last year’s (Taylor Swift) Eras Tour, fans are willing to go to great lengths when there is an emotional connection.”

Barclays sees nearly 40% of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, giving it insights into UK consumer spending.

The consumer survey for Barclays was carried out by Opinium Research in April, involving 2,000 people across the UK. It was supplemented by research specifically among around 200 Oasis ticket-holders.

