Why Noel Gallagher wanted to flee the stage at Oasis’ first show in Cardiff

Oasis star Noel Gallagher has given his first interview after his band’s triumphant return.

After shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, the band have blazed a triumphant trail that has captured the imaginations of music fans worldwide.

However Noel says he wasn’t prepared for the opening date in Cardiff, which left him with “legs turned to jelly”.

Speaking to Talksport, the musician spoke of his highly-charged emotions as he stepped out on stage at the Principality Stadium for the first night of their comeback tour.

“For me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into,” he said.

“After about five minutes, I was thinking can we just go back to the dressing room and start this again.

“I’ve done stadiums before, but my legs turned to jelly about halfway through the second song and I could have done with going back and taking a minute.

“It’s been an amazing thing, it really is an amazing thing.”

The Oasis’ comeback has been astonishing – the sheer scale of the events and the ecstatic response from fans has transformed the tour into a seismic cultural happening.

“I’m completely blown away, everyone is,” Noel added.

“It’s difficult to put it into words, every night is the crowd’s first night, so every one has that same energy to it.

“It’s been truly amazing, I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it at the moment.

“It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam and doing it again.”

The guitarist reserved glowing praise for his brother – Oasis frontman Liam.

“I forgot how funny he was,” said Noel/ “Liam’s smashing it and I’m proud of him.

“Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how difficult that is and I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature.

“I’ve got to say, I kind of look at him and go: ‘Good for you, mate’.

“He’s been amazing.”

Oasis’ next shows will take place in Canada, where they will begin the latest leg of their comeback tour.

The Gallagher brothers then move on to the USA later this month and into September before heading to Mexico. Oasis then return to the UK and Wembley for another two shows on September 27 and 28.

The comeback tour will finish on November 23 in Brazil after stints in Argentina, Japan, Australia and more.

Noel picked out the venue he’s most excited to play in the forthcoming tour dates – River Plate’s Stadium in Argentina.

He labelled the Estadio Monumental as a ‘special, special place’ and admitted he’s looking forward to performing there later this year.

He said: “The River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires in November. It’s the second last show and we’ve played there a couple of times.

“The Argentinians are without doubt in the top five places for us to play in the world and it’s the furthest away from Ireland and Manchester.

“Everybody is looking forward to River Plate because it’s a special, special, special place for us.”

