Wild wellness along the Wales Coast Path

Stretching 870 miles around the Welsh coastline, the Wales Coast Path is a sanctuary for wellness seekers, offering numerous ways to recharge.

Whether it’s surfing, seaside sauna-ing, or soaking in seaweed baths, the route is rich with opportunities to unwind.

From bayside yoga to thrill-filled eFoiling, there are plenty of ways to put your wellness first when it comes to the Welsh coast, whether you’re looking for a day on the waves or a seaside sauna detox.

The Wales Coast Path offers breathtaking views, epic beaches, and charming seaside towns.

Here’s our guide to the most restorative wellness spots along the Welsh coast and the Wales Coast Path.

The list covers all corners of Wales, so consider this your go-to spot when you’re looking for ways to unwind this summer.

Surf’s Up!

Grabbing a surfboard and riding the waves offers a unique perspective of Wales’ coastline, one best experienced from the water itself. Whether you’re a seasoned surfer or a beginner, you’ll find a variety of welcoming surf centres and schools dotted along the coast path.

Gower Surf Academy, Swansea

Nestled on the Gower Peninsula, the UK’s first designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Gower Surfing School is a welcoming hub for beginners and pro surfers alike. With expert instructors amid breathtaking surroundings, it’s the perfect place to ride your first wave or hone your skills.

Outer Reef Surf School, Pembrokeshire

Located in picturesque Pembrokeshire, Outer Reef offers more than just surfing -think kayaking, coasteering, and women-only surf and SUP retreats – which include two nights’ accommodation, four water activities and the opportunity to get to know a bunch of like-minded women.

Porthcawl Surf School, Porthcawl

Located in the lively seaside town of Porthcawl, this surf school operates year-round and caters to intermediate and advanced surfers.

SUP, sea swimming, sailing & more…

The Welsh coast is a playground for all sorts of water activities, meaning that there are plenty to choose from if surfing isn’t quite your thing. No matter your level, water-based activities have a long list of benefits for both mental and physical health.

Foilride, Anglesey

Looking for something a little bit different? Try foil riding on a silent, electric-powered surfboard at the UK’s first eFoil school on the isle of Anglesey. Powered by renewable energy and almost noiseless, it’s a low-impact, high-thrill experience on the beautiful Menai Strait.

Abersoch Hydro

From sailing to powerboating, Abersoch Hydro covers a range of activities for a range of abilities. A great dose of adventure after a day exploring the shops, cafes and golden sands of this Llŷn Peninsula seaside town.

SUP Gower

For a peaceful paddle or workout on the water, stand up paddleboarding (SUP) amidst the stunning natural beauty of Gower is hard to beat. SUP also offer eFoiling.

SUP Yoga

Stand up paddleboarding, with a twist. SUP Yoga offer unique sessions which will guide you through classic poses while balancing on your board at Cardiff International White Water. Aimed to challenge, strengthen and relax both your body and mind, the sessions take coastal yoga to the next level.

The Blue Tits

This vibrant community of cold-water sea swimmers started their journey in Pembrokeshire in 2014 and the collective now spans over 150,000 members across the UK. Find your local group on their website, and their highly active social media channels, to discover the benefits of open-water swimming and join a swim near you.

Connect with nature on a foraging tour

Foraging tours along the Welsh coastline offer a deeply grounding way to connect with the land and learn about its edible, medicinal, and mythical plants. Forage Pembrokeshire, Really Wild Emporium, Wild Food People and Coastal Foraging are just some of the foraging experience suppliers available in Wales and with expert guides, you’ll gain insight into seasonal ingredients, sustainability, and the folklore of the Welsh coast.

Mindfulness by the water

The simple act of being by the sea can erase stress, sharpen focus and lift your mood. Across the Welsh coastline, yoga, meditation and SUP yoga classes invite you to ground yourself fully in the moment.

Halen Mon Seaweed Baths, Brynsiencyn

A dreamy outdoor bathing and detox experience on the isle of Anglesey, sink into seaweed-infused hot tubs that look directly out to sea. In warm water, seaweed releases mineral-dense oils which soothe tired muscles, meaning you’ll leave both physically and mentally cleansed. If you’d like to enjoy a quiet session, where guests are asked to keep conversation to an absolute minimum, book a Sunday morning slot at 9.30am.

Meditate in North Wales, Llandudno

Founded in 1992 by Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche, a world-renowned meditation master, Kalpa Bhadra Kadampa Buddhist Centre’s focus is on guided meditation and inner peace. Sessions are offered across North Wales including in Bangor, Rhyl and Wrexham with beachside guided meditation sessions being offered in Llandudno.

Vibes Yoga Bar, Cardiff

This laid-back studio offers yoga and Pilates daily, as well as regular open-air sessions on the Mermaid Quay waterfront in Cardiff Bay, blending movement with coastal breeze.

De-stress in a seaside sauna

Contrast therapy alternating hot sauna sessions with cold sea dips is becoming popular for its stress-busting and circulation boosting benefits. Saunas help calm the nervous system by encouraging deep, slow breathing and can help improve cardiovascular health flushing out harmful toxins. Dotting the Welsh coastline are an array of beautifully crafted saunas, often just steps from the sea.

North Wales

Seacoast, Beaumaris

A barrel sauna crafted from high quality Thermo Wood, inspired by Scandinavian cultures.

Casgen, Colwyn Bay

Located right on the beach at Porth Eirias, Colwyn Bay and home to the Sunset Sauna Club.

Aberpoeth, Aberystwyth

A Nordic sauna experience bringing the benefits of sauna therapy right to the Aberystwyth Promenade.

Sawna Bach, Anglesey

A rustic wood fired sauna tucked into the dunes of Porth Tyn Tywyn beach.

West Wales

Wildwater Sauna, Pembrokeshire

Featured in The Times’ Best UK Seaside Saunas, this roving sauna pops up along the Pembrokeshire coast.

Sawna Llosgi, Llangrannog

Ceredigion’s first Scandinavian wood fired mobile sauna, located on Llangrannog beach.

Sauna Môr, Aberdaron

A wood-fired beach sauna in Aberdaron, offering contrast therapy on the Western tip of the Llŷn Peninsula.

South Wales

Ty Sawna, Oxwich Bay

Two bespoke crafted Barrel Saunas on the golden sands of Oxwich Bay.

Môr a Sawna, Barry

Set above Jacksons Bay beach and harbour for a restorative sea-facing soak.

Hikitalo, Porthcawl

A Finnish-style wood-fired sauna located just a few steps from the sea.

