Will Hayward set to release third book on Welsh politics ahead of Senedd election

Amelia Jones

Investigative journalist and columnist Will Hayward is releasing his third book this week, continuing his deep dive into the issues facing Wales today.

Hayward has built a reputation as one of Wales’ most insightful commentators on politics and public affairs. His writing has featured in The Guardian, and he is a familiar voice on radio and television, unpacking complex issues for a broad audience.

The book titled ‘Who Cares About Wales?:Why The Welsh Need To Get Angry,’ is due to be published 13 March.

It promises to challenge readers with an unflinching look at the political, economic and social forces shaping life in Wales.

The book has been described as “an easy-to-read but forensic investigation into just how Wales has been short-changed by both Westminster and its own government in Cardiff Bay since devolution. This is a rallying cry to the people who call Cymru home to demand and expect better.”

Hayward argues that too often Welsh voices are overlooked or misunderstood in public debate, and he hopes the book will spark conversation and action across communities.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Hayward said: “The book dissects how the people of Wales have been relentlessly failed by their own Government in Cardiff Bay, and by politicians in Westminster. It calls on us to demand better.

“But to do that we need to really understand the problems and then use our anger to force the changes that are needed.

“This book explains to you why the person you should be angry with is the politician in the suit, not the migrant in a boat.”

The book is being released ahead of the Senedd election in May, at a time when debates about governance, public services, and Wales’ future are particularly topical.

You can order the book here.