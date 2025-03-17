Will Smith announces headline Cardiff show

GRAMMY Award winning artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer Will Smith is set to head to Cardiff this summer as part of his upcoming summer tour – with support from disco legends Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The global superstar will headline Live at Bute Park on Monday August 25, with tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The announcement is the latest reveal for the brand-new live music series on Coopers Field which will also see headlining sets from Tom Jones on Wednesday August 20, and Basement Jaxx on Sunday 24.

New release

The Based on a True Story Tour announcement comes on the heels of Will Smith’s first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, which is set for release on March 28.

These live shows will see him performing songs from the new album along with his classic hits including Jiggy Wit It, Miami, Summertime and more. The 14-track album will feature a variety of collaborators including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Talor, & Jac Ross.

Previously released singles First Love, Beautiful Scars, TANTRUM, Work of Art and You Can Make It, will be included.

Recently, Will Smith hit No.1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart with You Can Make It featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir.

This marks Will’s first #1 single since Get Jiggy With It, topping both the rap and gospel charts. Smith debuted You Can Make It at the 2024 BET Awards. The powerful performance found him standing in a large fire pit surrounded by real flames.

Will Smith also recently made an appearance at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards to present the tribute to his longtime mentor Quincy Jones.

Chic

Joining Will Smith in Cardiff as very special guests will be music pioneer Nile Rodgers as he brings bring the ultimate party atmosphere to Bute Park performing hit after hit with Chic.

Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple GRAMMY Award winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist.

In 2023 he became the first creator to be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Grammy for his legacy in the same year as being awarded a Grammy for his new work with Beyoncé on the smash hit Cuff It.

As the Co-founder of Chic, Nile pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records and sparked the advent of hip-hop with Good Times and Rapper’s Delight.

His work in The Chic Organisation, including We Are Family for Sister Sledge and I’m Coming Out for Diana Ross, and his productions for artists such as David Bowie (Let’s Dance), Madonna (Like A Virgin) and Duran Duran (The Reflex), have sold more than 500 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide, while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Daddy Yankee, LE SSERAFIM and Beyoncé reflect the vanguard of contemporary hits.

The Live at Bute Park concert series is promoted in a partnership between Cardiff-based DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “What a night this will be. Will Smith and Nile Rodgers with CHIC in Bute Park has all the makings for one of the most fun live music events of the summer.

“Get ready to party because this will be one huge night!”

To find out more about Live at Bute Park and to stay up to date with all announcements head to depotlive.co.uk

