Winner of Y Llais announced

S4C’s hit show Y Llais, the Welsh-language version of The Voice, has crowned Rose Datta from Cardiff as its winner. After a thrilling final on 30 March, the studio audience cast their votes, and Rose emerged victorious, securing a place in the music spotlight.

Rose, who was part of Coach Aleighcia Scott’s team, stunned audiences and Coaches throughout the competition with her powerful voice and stage presence. The other three talented singers that reached the final were Anna Arrieta from Porthcawl representing Team Yws Gwynedd, Liam J. Edwards from Gorseinon with Team Bronwen Lewis and Sara Owen from Carmel representing Team Sir Bryn Terfel. During the final, the four finalists each performed a duet with their Coaches, with Rose joining Aleighcia for a memorable performance of Neb Na Dim (Ain’t Nobody – Chaka Khan) – an experience that “felt like a dream” to Rose.

“A dream come true”

“I’m just absolutely gobsmacked!” Rose said, “I’ve had an amazing experience here – I’ll never forget it and I’ve been so lucky to be around such nice and kind people and make such good friends through the whole process – I just can’t believe it!” “Every time I’m on stage, it just makes me feel fulfilled. I’ve loved singing since I was young – every opportunity that lets me do that; I’m definitely going to take it.” “It’s just a dream come true.” Rose’s admiration for her Coach, Aleighcia Scott, has played an important role in her journey on Y Llais: “She’s so cool! Every time I see her; I’m just in awe – she’s an inspiration. The fact that I admire her helped me make the decision to choose her as my Coach.” Aleighcia Scott, who has recently topped the Reggaes iTunes chart, said: “I feel so proud of Rose. It’s been amazing to see her growth in the competition in vocal ability, in confidence, in everything. And I know that this is just the beginning for her.” “I can definitely see her as a star – touring around the world and releasing her own material. She looks like a superstar and sounds like a superstar.” Aleighcia, who started to learn Welsh a few years ago, has been praised for inspiring others who want to learn the language: “It’s important for me that people see me trying my best and doing it, because I want to encourage more people to speak Welsh.”

Prize

As the winner of Y Llais, Rose will now get the incredible opportunity to record a single that will be specially co-written for her by two household names in the Welsh music scene and beyond: singer-songwriter and West-End star Mared Williams, and producer and talented musician Nate Williams who has worked with global superstars such as Take That and Jamiroquai. As a talented songwriter herself with her band, Taran, collaborating with Mared Williams is an experience Rose is looking forward to. She shared: “I love writing songs – I feel like it’s very therapeutic for me and I’ve been doing it for a while now. “And I love Mared’s music. Last summer, I was very lucky to perform with her in Pittsburgh with the Urdd and since then I’ve been thinking how I’d love to sing with her on the same stage again. I really look up to her.” All episodes of the series are available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. And more behind the scenes action can be seen on the show’s social media @YLlais.

