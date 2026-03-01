Winners announced of new Welsh-language micro-literature competition

Three writers have been named winners of a new Welsh-language micro-literature competition launched to mark St David’s Day.

The competition celebrates the launch of Tudalen, a new digital platform hosted on the Am website dedicated to publishing original literature from Wales. The initiative is run in partnership with the National Library of Wales and supported by the Arts Council of Wales.

Writers were invited to submit Welsh-language micro-literary works of up to 500 words responding to the theme “Portrait”, inspired by the National Library’s current exhibition, Portrait and Power. A judging panel selected three winning entries, with each writer receiving a £100 prize and publication on Tudalen.

Organisers said the competition attracted a strong response, with a high number of submissions spanning a wide range of interpretations of the theme. Judges described the task of selecting just three winners as challenging.

The first winning piece, Dienw by Catrin Cheung, was praised for its reflective and layered approach. The judging panel noted that the work begins with observations about colour in a self-portrait before moving back to the 1980s, the period of its creation. Judges described it as “entertaining and insightful”, addressing themes including identity, sexuality, family and creativity.

Blwyddyn y Dylluan by Rolant Tomos was commended for its originality and distinctive voice. The story explores nightlife from the perspective of a croupier, offering what the panel described as “an interesting insight into the night world of shift workers”. Judges highlighted its imaginative interpretation of the theme of portraiture and its strength as a standalone piece of micro-fiction.

The third winning entry, Mair by Bethan Page, was described as “an emotional portrait of loss”. The panel praised its strong central image and compelling narrative, noting that the story offers a sensitive glimpse into the inner emotional lives of its characters.

Privilege

Malachy Edwards, a member of the judging panel and Vice-Chair of the PYST Cyf board, which runs Am, said it had been a privilege to assess the submissions.

“A good number of applications were received, with a variety of themes being explored under the topic ‘Portrait’,” he said. “I would like to thank everyone who was brave enough to compete, and extend my congratulations to the winners.”

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of PYST Cyf, said the launch of Tudalen marked an important step in providing a free digital space for Welsh-language creative writing.

“It’s exciting to offer a platform like Tudalen, ensuring audiences have convenient access to original creativity online,” he said. “It’s a privilege to publish these special pieces by Catrin, Rolant and Bethan.”

The three winning stories are now available to read on Tudalen.