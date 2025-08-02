Winners of Eisteddfod Gold Medal for Architecture and Plaque of Merit announced

Architects behind a project to transform a church into a community arts centre have been awarded the Gold Medal for Architecture at the National Eisteddfod.

St Mary’s Church in the centre of Bangor has been converted into a flexible arts and performance space for Frân Wen, a professional theatre company that provides activities for young people.

Designed by the London-based architecture firm Manalo & White and led by architect Takuya Oura, selectors Sarah Featherstone and Gavin Harris described the project as “a thoughtful and imaginative reworking of a Grade II listed church, balancing respect for the building’s historic character with a clear understanding of contemporary cultural value.”

Special ceremony

The firm will receive the Norah Dunphy Gold Medal for Architecture in a special ceremony on the opening day of the National Eisteddfod, held this year in Wrecsam.

The medal is awarded in honour of Norah Dunphy, the first woman in Britain to gain a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, and commemorates Thomas Alwyn Lloyd, architect and one of the founders of the Town Planning Institute.

The award recognises an architectural project of high quality and design standard that demonstrates excellence in architecture and a commitment to environmental sustainability, considering materials, building performance, decarbonisation, and end-of-life recycling.

Takuya Oura said: “Designing the project was challenging, as we had to meet Frân Wen’s needs and their desire for a building that was accessible to all.

“But those challenges were met and resolved, and we are extremely happy with the finished work and very proud to receive this honour at the National Eisteddfod.”

Frân Wen was launched 40 years ago as a Welsh-language theatre and education company working with local schools to stage plays. But as it grew, its base in an old primary school in Porthaethwy became too small.

Chief Executive Nia Jones said various options were explored to improve their facilities, including building an entirely new structure: “We were intrigued by the plans drawn up by Takuya, which went far beyond the brief we gave him.

“We’re incredibly proud of how the project has transformed this building and created much more space for Frân Wen. This award is an important recognition of our efforts.”

Repurposed

St Mary’s Church, a Grade II listed building, had stood empty since 2014 but was purchased by Frân Wen in 2019 for £150,000.

Since opening, the centre – named Nyth – has hosted schools, arts groups, and local support organisations, with over 25,000 people passing through its new double doors.

After removing the pews, the nave and side aisles of the old church were transformed into a single open space for rehearsal and performance. The pews were repurposed as wooden wall linings, and the old organ was reused as an art installation and an acoustic aid for visually impaired users.

In their adjudication, the selectors said: “The design removes overt religious overtones without erasing the building’s identity. Subtle cues – such as etched glass referencing stained glass in an abstract form – honour tradition while inviting reinterpretation.

“The use of raw, utilitarian materials like breeze blocks and exposed metal decking offers a stark contrast to the church’s original finishes, introducing a tactile and informal quality that speaks to younger, more diverse audiences.

“Yet crucially, the intervention never feels temporary. Craftsmanship remains high, with careful detailing and a commitment to quality across all materials and finishes.

“Discussions with heritage officers were handled intelligently and sensitively, including interventions such as widening the main entrance to improve access and visibility, and laying the groundwork for future photovoltaic installations.

“The project responds not only to place and memory but also to the evolving needs of post-COVID society – providing well-ventilated, adaptable spaces that support community resilience. A poetic, practical, and progressive transformation.”

Eisteddfod’s Plaque of Merit

The Eisteddfod’s Plaque of Merit, awarded to celebrate exceptional design in new or refurbished projects, will be presented to Plas Glyn-y-Weddw Gallery in Llanbedrog near Pwllheli for its new café beside the main Victorian building.

The selectors praised the trustees of Plas Glyn-y-Weddw for developing a strategic approach over the past 15 years to establish a sustainable and vibrant arts centre: “The collaboration between the artist-designed form of the Draenog y Môr café – finely crafted to create a light and elegant structure with a striking external image – and the pragmatic architectural plan and supporting buildings and spaces has resulted in a new sustainable and efficient building.

“It responds to context, sense of place, and the needs of users and visitors, while also offering a new visual marker for the centre.”

The awards will be presented during a special ceremony in the Eisteddfod Pavilion on Saturday, 2 August at 17:15, followed by a celebration in Y Lle Celf at 18:00.

For more information about the 2025 National Eisteddfod, held on farmland in Is-y-coed near Wrecsam from 2-9 August, visit their site here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

