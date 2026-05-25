Winners of the Young Artist Scholarship announced at Eisteddfod yr Urdd

A young photographer and a straw weaver have been recognised at this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod for their award-winning creative work inspired by the natural world and traditional crafts.

Today (Monday, 25 May 2026) at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026, it was announced that Dafydd Llŷr Hughes from Llanbedrog, Pen Llŷn has been awarded the Young Artist Scholarship and Lleucu-Haf Thomas from Sir Benfro is the winner of the Art, Design and Technology Medal.

This is Lleucu’s second win in a row, having snapped up the Art, Design and Technology Medal at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr, Parc Margam a’r Fro last year, and becoming the first competitor ever to take the medal more than once.

Young Artist Scholarship

The Urdu’s Youn Artist Scholarship is awarded for the most promising work by an individual aged Year 10 to 25 years old.

Presented in memory of Owen and Manon Griffiths, the £2,000 scholarship is funded by the late Dr Dewi Davies and his family.

It enables the winner to follow a course at a recognised art school or college, or acts as an investment to support them in pursuing a career in the field.

19-year-old winner Dafydd, a former pupil of Ysgol Llanbedrog and Ysgol Botwnnog, recently completed a course in Ecology and Conservation at Reaseheath College in Nantwich after spending a year at Glynllifon College studying Forestry and Conservation.

In September, he will begin a photography degree at Falmouth University in Cornwall.

Dafydd said: “I started taking photos during lockdown, initially with a phone camera before moving on to using a camera.

“At first, I was taking pictures of the amazing scenery that we have in Pen Llŷn – the beaches of Llanbedrog, Porth Neigwl, and the wildlife that lives there.

“I love being outdoors, and my other interests, such as fishing and surfing, reflect this passion. I am looking forward to starting my studies in September.

“I would like to thank the Urdd for the opportunity, through the scholarship, to be able to realise my goal of inspiring people through my photography to enjoy and respect the natural world.”

The judges for the competition are Diana Williams a former lecturer from the Art Department at Bangor University and Nicola Gibson, Visitor Experience Manager at Oriel Môn in Llangefni.

They said: “The winner captivated us, not only with his portfolio but also with his infectious passion and genuine love for the work.

“He pays tribute to his local area by presenting enchanting images. He is a dedicated conservationist with a passion for biodiversity and protecting habitats.

“There was a story behind every piece and the sensitivity of the work, along with the many hours spent capturing a single image, was astonishing.

“Dafydd has a purposeful and ambitious future ahead. He’s an accomplished master of his craft who will continue to develop from strength to strength. We look forward to following his career and artistic development.”

Second in the competition was Dyfed Childs, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, and Moli Prendergast, Coleg Menai, Bangor, was third.

The Art, Design and Technology Medal

The Art, Design and Technology Medal is awarded for the most promising work among the national winners in the Year 10 – 19 years old art, design and technology categories. The Medal is presented in memory of Andrew Southall.

This year’s judges were Carys Jones, Christine Mills, Siwan Thomas, Owain Sparnon, Ellen Thorpe, Arwyn Roberts and Diana Williams.

Lleucu-Haf Thomas is 17 years old and a pupil at Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, where she is in her first year of sixth form studying Music, Drama and Welsh. She is an enthusiastic member of the Urdd and is Chair of Aelwyd Crymych.

She said: “As a girl living in the countryside, it means the world to me to be able to share the craft of working with and weaving straw, to show the process of gathering the material from the field, cutting and drying it, and then creating something.

“The process of creating and weaving with straw is something that is very personal to me. I think of an idea and then I plan, develop and create it over many hours.

“I feel passionate about keeping old traditions alive, and I would like to thank Aeres James from Sir Benfro for introducing me to the rare skill of straw weaving back in 2020, and for all the encouragement and inspiration.”

The judges said: “The work was striking, skilful, and polished. It has been expertly crafted and is original and contemporary. Here is a master of their craft, and it’s brilliant to see a traditional craft taking the top spot this year.”

The ceremony this year was sponsored by Elw Park-Jones Foundation.