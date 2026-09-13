Winter wonderland reveals dates it will return to Cardiff

Amelia Jones

The dates for the return of Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland have been announced as preparation starts for the festive period.

Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland 2026 will return to the city centre from Thursday 12 November to Sunday 3rd January 2027.

The popular event will once again transform parts of Cardiff city centre into a winter-themed destination, with a variety of attractions, entertainment, food and drink on offer throughout the season.

It will take place across the city centre, with the main attractions centred around Cardiff Castle’s grounds and the City Hall lawns.

Cardiff Castle will be home to the ice skating rink and the Ice Walk, which are expected to be among the main attractions for visitors. There will also be food and drink available, alongside Tafarn Bar and a wide range of entertainment taking place throughout the winter season.

Meanwhile, visitors heading to the City Hall Lawns will be able to enjoy the Giant Wheel, as well as a family fairground featuring a selection of rides and attractions. The area will also feature Sur La Piste, a Ski Lodge Bar offering food and drink, as well as further entertainment for visitors.

Entry to both Winter Wonderland sites will be free of charge, meaning visitors will not need to pay to enter and explore the festive areas. However, anyone wanting to use the attractions will need to purchase tickets separately.

The ice skating rink is expected to be particularly popular, with visitors reminded that advance booking is required.

Tickets will not be available for people who turn up without a booking, so anyone hoping to skate during their visit is advised to arrange their tickets in advance.

Other attractions will operate on a pay-as-you-use basis, allowing visitors to choose which activities they want to take part in rather than paying a general admission fee.

Winter Wonderland will also be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, before reopening for the remainder of the festive period.

You can find more information on their website here.

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