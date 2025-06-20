Wizard pop maestros, Dewin, return with magical new single

Stephen Price

West Wales ‘wizard pop’ artists, Dewin have released the follow up to their debut single, the magical ‘Gad Hi Fynd’.

The love song ‘Gad Hi Fynd’ (Let Her Go) tells the story of a young man falling in love with an imaginary figure before realising there is more to life.

The single, the band’s second, is available on all digital platforms on 20/06/25 as the band prepare for summer gigs before burying themselves in a studio to work on their long-awaited first album.

Dewin (Welsh for Wizard), is the project of pianist and composer Jencyn Corp, and king of the theramin and versatile musician, Lefi Dafydd.

The duo, from the magical hills of Preseli, have attracted admirers near and far following the release of their first single ‘Syched Cas’ in March 2025. Successful appearances at Gŵyl Fel ‘Na Mai and Tafwyl followed.

The wizard-pop band are influenced by jazz, choral, pop, folk, disco, and everything in between.

Introspection

Discussing the song, they shared: “While ‘Syched Cas’ is a confident call to the world to join in the fun and to skip merrily out into the fresh air, ‘Gad Hi Fynd’ is introspective and uncertain.

“There is no straight forward path to find the magical and sensual oak that stands over ‘Syched Cas’, it is not possible to go ‘up, up, up’, only down into the maze of the brain as uncertainty arises in terms what is true, what is pure fantasy.

“It is easy to be overwhelmed by everything. But, again, the green pasture that surrounds us. We must open our eyes and live to the fullest in this extraordinary world that includes us all.”

Fflach

‘Gad Hi Fynd’ is released by Fflach Cymunedol, and features production from Reuben Wilsdon-Amos and includes Dylan Sanders Swales, and the guitar work of Mefin Hughes (Lafant).

With a strong bias towards local talent and development, Dewin is a reflection of Fflach Cymunedol’s ethos, and a nod to the humour that has been central to Fflach’s success in the past.

Read our article on Fflach Cymunedol's revival here.

