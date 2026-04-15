WNO marks 80th birthday ‘rooted in Wales and reshaped for the 21st centur’y

David Lloyd

As Welsh National Opera celebrates its 80th birthday its leadership is looking forward to a fresh year of new opportunities that include its first Welsh language main stage production next summer, in partnership with Theatre Cymru, and a new arts pass, Bwlch, aimed at the emerging artistic community in Wales.

When I sat down with the company’s Co-General Directors/CEOs recently they were excited to be preparing to unveil the first season where they are staking out their ground and moving forward.

For WNO’s Co-General Directors and CEOs Adele Thomas and Sarah Crabtree, this is the first fully realised season of what they describe as a reimagined WNO that is a “diverse and progressive, internationally ambitious opera company rooted in Wales and reshaped for the 21st century.”

They said: “We have had the amazing opportunity to put this programme of works together early on in our tenure. The 2026/27 season will look slightly different than the current one. It’s the first one where we will be operating on a break-even budget.”

Having met various financial challenges brought about by funding cuts, they talk confidently about the year ahead being a “season of intensity and imagination, rebirth, and reinvention”

While maintaining a four-production season they are varying the shows in terms of scale.

“This is to make sure we get further into Wales, operate within budget, and get more work in front of audiences. So, our season is broken up into three parts starting with the bigger scale works.” says Adele Thomas.

This includes a co-production of a double bill, Bluebeard’s Castle and Oedipus Rex, with English National Opera, where WNO will create a new Oedipus as the second half of this main stage production although CTS, a subsidiary of WNO, was where this Bluebeard was created for ENO.

Adele Thomas and Sarah Crabtree are thrilled to have a double bill cast that includes Peter Hoare (Oedipus), Christine Rice (Judith in Bluebeard and Jocasta in Oedipus Rex ) and Nathan Berg (Bluebeard and Tiresias in Oedipus Rex ).

Adele Thomas says the Olivier nominated production is “Incredibly modern, incredibly contemporary but beautiful and compelling. It’s a pretty heavy metal double bill . It’s got an absolutely whacking, great orchestra”.

Sarah Crabtree adds: “We are not reducing the orchestra. It’s important to say we have found ways to present the biggest work with the biggest orchestra so it gives a real punch in the guts in the way that opera can do. If we are going to do the big stuff, we are going to do it hook, line and sinker.”

La bohème

WNO will also stage Puccini’s La bohème with Glyndebourne’s production. An international cast features Alexia Voulgaridou as Mimi and Carlos Cardoso as Rodolfo. The cast also includes Navasard Hakobyan as Marcello and Laura Lolita Perešivana as Musetta, as well as WNO’s Associate Artists, Owain Rowlands as Schaunard and Ross Fettes as Colline.

Sarah Crabtree says “There is something about the aesthetic of this La Boheme which is poetic, stripped back, very beautiful but it won’t alienate audiences. “Adele Thomas adds “It’s a piece everyone might think they know but when I saw this interpretation I saw new things.”

They believe the production’s approach will appeal to new, younger audiences.

Adele Thomas says : “If I brought my 25-year-old niece or 25 -year -old cousin to see it are they going to enjoy it as much as someone else? I think they would.”

With a focus next Spring on touring to smaller venues and reaching further into Wales,

WNO will stage The Anonymous Lover and an opera for children Jason and the Argonauts.

The Anonymous Lover offers a fresh perspective on 18th century opera. Starring a rising star of opera Nardus Williams as Leontine, this reimagining of the black composer Joseph Bologne’s opera will tour to venues including Bristol’s Old Vic and Theatr Clwyd.

The family opera, Jason and the Argonauts will also tour to smaller venues. Directed by Jac Ifan Moore and conducted from the harpsichord by Stephen Wood with design by Rebecca Jane Wood, this bite-sized 45-minute production is designed to appeal to younger audiences and with children aged 7-12 years.

Hedd Wyn

Concluding the 26/27 Season is Hedd Wyn: Eisteddfod Atomig, a co-production with Theatr Cymru Set in a post-apocalyptic future and performed entirely ‘yn Gymraeg’, this production places Welsh language, history, and culture centre-stage. Directed by Theatr Cymru’s Artistic Director, Steffan Donnelly it features music by Stephen McNeff and a libretto by Gruff Rhys (of Super Furry Animals). Cast to include Steffan Lloyd Owen, Rebecca Evans CBE and Paul Carey Jones.

Reaching out to the wider artistic community in Wales, WNO is also launching their arts pass, Bwlch. Adele Thomas and Sarah Crabtree describe as “their first step on our journey towards wider engagement of the Welsh creative community one of the biggest group of stakeholders the company has in Wales.”

The pass will develop over time Adele Thomas says, “to involve workshops, access to rehearsal space as part of a big open-door offer.”

Bwlch is aimed at artists in Wales whether they are training, emerging, or established, and is open to creators and curators, artists, technicians, craftspeople, and producers.

The Pass initially will include:

£10 Standby Tickets for unsold seats on the day of a performance.

Exclusive Access to Dress Rehearsals

To be eligible for Bwlch in its first-year people will need to be resident in Wales.

For more information about the pass visit here

And for more about the year ahead click here

In a series of articles over the year Nation Cymru will look at the highlights of WNO’s 80-year history, talk to some of the people behind the scenes at the company and start it will feature an extended interview with Sarah Crabtree and Adele Thomas at the weekend.