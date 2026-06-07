WNO Orchestra launches summer tour across Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

The Welsh National Opera Orchestra is set to bring a programme of classical favourites and contemporary works to audiences across Wales and England this month.

Alongside renowned mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught and conductor Harry Ogg, the Summertime Soirée began in Southampton on Saturday 6 June.

Opening with the drama of Schumann’s Genoveve Overture, Erraught then takes the spotlight with Vaughan Williams’s song cycle Songs of Travel.

Though traditionally performed by baritones, Erraught’s rich mezzo tones offer a new depth and colour to the piece for a unique experience.

Following the interval, Sarah Frances Jenkins’s The Coming of Night, based on a poem by the same name, shares evocative portrayal of twilight and dusk.

The concert then concludes with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 5 Reformation for a “jubilant” finale that will leave audiences “basking in the glow of summer”.

Sarah Crabtree and Adele Thomas, Co-General Directors and CEOs of Welsh National Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru, said: “Our summer orchestral tour celebrates the extraordinary artistry of WNO Orchestra and our commitment to sharing world-class live music with audiences across England and Wales.

“This programme brings together beloved classics and contemporary voices, and we are delighted to be joined by the exceptional Tara Erraught and Harry Ogg.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences for what promises to be a truly memorable summer evening.”

Following the concert at Turner Sims Southampton, Summertime Soirée will tour Barnstaple and Bristol before coming to the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff (13 June), Theatr Clwyd in Mold (18 June), Pontio, Bangor (19 June), and The Hafren in Newtown (20 June).

Tickets start from £22 and are available to purchase via the Welsh National Opera site here.