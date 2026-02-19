Women’s Festival heads to Welsh town in celebration of literature, art, nature and more

Ella Groves

A Welsh market town is preparing to host a festival celebrating literature, art and nature ahead of International Women’s Day.

Launched in 2012, Brecon Women’s Festival has been celebrating the lives and achievements of women for over a decade.

The festival offers art exhibitions, film screenings, creative workshops, and specially curated gigs.

Running from 2 – 31 March there’s something for everyone, and Nation Cymru has put together some of the events and activities you can look forward to at the 2026 festival.

‘Music’

Brecknock Sinfonia Orchestra will be heading to Brecon Cathedral for a special concert for International Women’s Day.

Made up of professional players, instrumental teachers, and experienced amateurs from across south Wales and the Marches, the orchestra come together for just four concerts a year.

Offering a programme of classical music, the evening is promised to be one to “savour and remember.” Tickets will be available for £15, £10 for students, and under 16s will go free.

However if you’re looking for a more modern vibe, Brecon Jazz Club and The Muse will be welcoming rising Jazz star Ruta Di for a special evening of neo-soul, jazz, classical and Brazilian influences.

‘Walk, Run, or Swim’

Perhaps one of the most important events of the month-long celebrations is the ‘Reclaim The Night Walk.’

A short walk deisgned to raise awareness of the need for women and girls to feel safe on the street at night, the walk highlights the very real issues women still face today.

It is a free event with all welcome, which will finish at The Muse at 7:30 with complimentary refreshments.

There is also the ‘Brecon Parkrun’ to enjoy. The free and friendly 5k begins at Brecon Promenade and for the special Brecon Womens Festival event participants are encouraged to wear pink or purple.

If you’re looking for something a bit more adventurous you can take part in the ‘Brecon Bluetits Festival Dip’ – a wild swimming event led by experienced cold water swimmers.

‘Nature’

Since 2012, Brecon Women’s Festival has planted dozens of trees as a “lasting natural legacy” of its celebrations.

This year, at the ‘Festival Tree TLC’, they hope people will come together to revisit some of the earliest plantings, to learn to care for young trees, and to plant some more for 2026.

Brecon Green Minds will be hosting the ‘Women’s Nature Connection’ event where they will demonstrate the health benefits spending time in nature has on mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

‘Talks’

There are also a variety of free and paid talks to attend over the course of the festival with discussion topics ranging from prominent historical women to feminism.

On Wednesday 18 March, The Hours Bookshop will be hosting ‘Can Men Be Feminists? In Conversation with Larry Lamb.’

Reverend Cherry Vann, Archbishop of Wales, will also be giving a talk at the festival in her first visit to Brecon since her election.

Hosted by The Hours Bookshop, Cherry Vann will share the story of her life as a trained concert pianist and violinist, conductor of Bolton Chamber Orchestra, and Bishop of Monmouth before being elected as the first female Archbishop of Wales.

It is a free event where all are welcome.

‘Art’

If you’d rather enjoy some art in celebration of International Women’s Day, the festival has plenty on offer.

Revd. Dr Romola Parish, a former academic and lawyer, is hosting an exhibition of her work entitled ‘Crying in the Silicon Valley’ designed to illustrate a spiritual journey of brokeness and restorartion.

The exhibit is free with all welcome and can be found in Brecon Cathedral.

Or why not head to Ardent Gallery, housed in the oldest-building on Brecon high street, where you can find the ‘Ardent Women Artists’ exhibition with works from featured artists such as Susan Barber, Dawn Harries, and Louise Collis. The exhibition will run from March 7 to 31.

It is a free event with all welcome.

You can see the full list of events at Brecon Women’s Festival 2026 here.