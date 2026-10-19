Wonderwool Wales share details of next year’s highly-anticipated show

Nation Cymru staff

Wonderwool Wales has given away a few details about next year’s highly-anticipated 21st show, including dates, location and a hint at what to expect in 2027.

Wonderwool Wales covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process. Exhibits of sheep, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books can be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.

This year’s event featured Sheep Walk fashion shows, Woolschool craft workshops, demonstrations and have-a-go sessions hosted by exhibitors.

Sharing the news about next year’s event on Facebook, Wonderwool wrote: “Save the date!

“Wonderwool Wales is coming back to the Royal Welsh Showground on 24 & 25 April 2027 for our 21st show.

“Three halls. 100s of exhibitors. Beautiful yarns and fibres, textiles, tools, workshops, Woolschools, street food and plenty of inspiration for your next project.

“Whether you knit, crochet, spin, weave, felt, stitch or simply love beautiful things made with natural fibres, there’ll be plenty to discover.

Amongst more than 30 new exhibitors this year were Marisa Arosa from Abenaia, based in Marvão, Portugal, who sold yarn in a range of natural colours and Stephen and Penelope, a high-end Amsterdam boutique, who showcased its exclusive house brand yarn, West wool, and leather bags by Re:Designed.

Wonderwool show marked its 20th anniversary in style this year, with a record attendance, record number of exhibitors and more overseas visitors than ever.

Such was the response to the opening day of the show, held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd, that many exhibitors had to transport more stock for their stalls.

Speaking about this year’s event, Wonderwool Wales director Chrissie Menzies, said: “We had a bumper attendance… Many exhibitors reported that it was their best Wonderwool Wales show and we had brilliant feedback about the organisation.

“Advance ticket sales were around 1,000 up on last year and there was a really upbeat atmosphere over the weekend.

“We had groups from Sweden, Holland and Ireland who filled their vehicles with purchases. The group from Sweden and Holland said there is nothing like our show in their countries and they will be coming back next year.

“I felt this year we struck the right balance with Welshness this year and it was a great way to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.”

Wonderwool takes place on 24 & 25 April 2027 at Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells, with the organisers adding: “Start making plans. We’ll see you there!”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.