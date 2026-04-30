Wool festival draws thousands for 20th anniversary celebration

Nation.Cymru Team

A wool festival in Wales celebrated its 20th anniversary in style at the weekend with a record attendance, record number of exhibitors and more overseas visitors than ever.

Such was the response to the opening day of the Wonderwool show, held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd, on Saturday that many exhibitors had to transport more stock for their stalls.

It was a similar story on Sunday as the weekend sunshine attracted fans of knitting, crochet, spinning and weaving in their droves.

Overseas visitors

The attendance is expected to exceed 6,000 and there were more than 230 exhibitors. Overseas visitors and exhibitors travelled from the Unted States of America, Sweden, Holland, Portugal and across the UK and Ireland, creating a celebratory atmosphere.

Wonderwool Wales director Chrissie Menzies, said: “We had a bumper attendance on Saturday and some of the exhibitors said they did even better on Sunday.

“Many exhibitors reported that it was their best Wonderwool Wales show and we had brilliant feedback about the organisation.

“Advance ticket sales were around 1,000 up on last year and there was a really upbeat atmosphere over the weekend.

“We had groups from Sweden, Holland and Ireland who filled their vehicles with purchases. The group from Sweden and Holland said there is nothing like our show in their countries and they will be coming back next year.

“I felt this year we struck the right balance with Welshness this year and it was a great way to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.”

Bursary winners

Menzies was especially pleased how busy Wonderwool Wales bursary winners Emma Allin-Thomas and Joy Franklin, graduates from Carmarthen School of Art, part of Coleg Sir Gậr, had been at the show.

Allin-Thomas, from Pontardawe, specialises in naturally dyed, Welsh yarn products that have holistic health benefits. She is seeking to develop a career as a natural botanical dyer, weaver and eco-printer.

Franklin is a textile artist from Llanelli who works as knit technician for Corgi in Ammanford, which specialises in hosiery and knitwear. She is passionate about using recycled and repurposed materials in her textiles, especially woollen yarns that are dead stock, discarded or destined for landfill.

Menzies added: “They had such a wonderful weekend talking to so many people and had so much interest in their work,” They are seriously considering sharing a stand next year and I shall be delighted if they do.”

Another popular exhibit was Calico Dress Cymru, a Welsh community textile project led by textile artist, Menna Buss. Initiated by Museum of Wales, Swansea and celebrating Welsh identity, heritage and creativity through embroidery, the project attracted keen interest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

People are invited to stitch their own motifs or words inspired by personal connections to Wales onto a large calico dress with Welsh wool ‘betgwn’ jacket, creating a collective artwork representing Wales’ past, present and future through hand embroidery.

Buss has so far only taken the project across South Wales but plans to visit West, Mid and North Wales in the next few years and is keen to hear from groups wishing to be involved. The project can be contacted on Instagram or on email at [email protected] .

Buss said: “It was an absolutely brilliant weekend and we had some great embroidery added to Calico Dress Cymru reflecting what Wales means to people

“I can’t believe how much energy and positivity there was at the show.”

She hopes to develop another collaborative project with Wonderwool Wales for next year’s show, possibly also involving schools across Wales.

New exhibitors

Amongst more than 30 new exhibitors were Marisa Arosa from Abenaia, based in Marvão, Portugal, who sold yarn in a range of natural colours and Stephen and Penelope, a high-end Amsterdam boutique, who showcased its exclusive house brand yarn, West wool, and leather bags by Re:Designed.

The 20th anniversary inspired Jenny Watts and Ruth Moore, of Ammonite Yarns, Pontyclun, to launch two new projects for knitters and crocheters. They developed patterns and packs for a knitted Caernarfon Cowl and crocheted octagonal blanket comprising plain and daffodil granny hexagons.

Nikki Small from Ewe Felty Thing, Conwy, a wool boutique specialising in hand-dyed yarns and fibres, designed and made a sweater, tunic and accessories in the show’s colours.

Patterns and kits for them were available to buy at the show, with half the proceeds of pattern sales being donated to the show’s two designated charities – Wales Air Ambulance and NGO Molotok in Ukraine.

Wonderwool Wales covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process. Exhibits of sheep, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books can be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.

The event featured Sheep Walk fashion shows, Woolschool craft workshops, demonstrations and have-a-go sessions hosted by exhibitors.