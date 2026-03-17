Work begins on ‘largest ever’ family entertainment centre opening in Wales

The Hollywood Bowl Group has announced that work has begun on its largest ever, multi-million pound, family entertainment centre in the UK – which is to open in Wales.

The group has started construction on the brand new multi entertainment complex Hollywood Bowl XL which will be sited at St David’s Cardiff.

The new venue will mark a first for the brand as it moves into larger multi entertainment centres, bringing together bowling, gaming and high speed activities under one roof.

Located in the heart of the city at St David’s Cardiff, the two floor venue is expected to open later this summer and will become Hollywood Bowl’s second location in the capital, joining its existing site at the Red Dragon Centre in Cardiff Bay.

Once complete, the venue will feature 20 ten pin bowling lanes alongside a range of additional attractions including interactive darts, electric go karting and a live sports bar. The addition of e karting is a first for the brand and will introduce a new high speed activity to the Hollywood Bowl XL experience.

The venue will also include the company’s well known diner, serving a range of food and drinks including American style favourites such as burgers, hot dogs, shakes and signature cocktails.

Visitors will also find a large amusements area offering a mix of modern and classic arcade games, including Mario Kart and Namco machines, as well as family favourites such as air hockey and racing games.

The development is also expected to create more than 50 new jobs in Cardiff, with roles across leisure, hospitality and customer service. The company says new recruits will benefit from its training and development programmes aimed at supporting career progression in the sector.

Jeremy Verrecchia, Area Support Manager for Hollywood Bowl XL St David’s, said: “Get ready Cardiff, because we’re bringing you an entertainment experience like no other! Our new Hollywood Bowl XL centre is about to become the go-to spot for fun, friendly competition, and creating unforgettable memories.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, added: “We’re thrilled to see work begin behind the scenes on the new Hollywood Bowl XL at St David’s Cardiff. The first-of-its-kind entertainment centre is a bold step in further enhancing our unique mix of brands, eateries and immersive experiences for guests, positioning St David’s as a leading destination for shopping, dining and leisure in the heart of Cardiff – we’re looking forward to their debut this Summer.”

Hollywood Bowl XL Cardiff St David’s is expected to open in summer 2026, offering a new destination for group nights out, family visits and competitive socialising in the Welsh capital.