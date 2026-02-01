Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Workhouse effort to save Welsh folk songs inspires new stage drama

01 Feb 2026 3 minute read
Ledi’r Wyrcws. Credit: Galeri Caernarfon

A new stage drama detailing how two women in a workhouse recorded and preserved Welsh folk songs is set to tour the country this Spring.

Ledi’r Wyrcws (The Lady of the Workhouse), a production by Galeri Caernarfon, supported by the Shared Prosperity Fund and Gwynedd Council, to promote the legacy of the National Eisteddfod of Boduan, will tour 13 theatres from 4 March to 2 April.

Starring Morfudd Hughes, Owen Arwyn and Judith Humphreys, the play from writer Jerry Hunter was inspired by an anecdote he heard about Lady Amy Parry-Williams recording folk songs in a workhouse in Denbighshire.

Ledi’r Wyrcws. Credit: Galeri Caernarfon

Jerry was aware that Lady Parry-Williams — wife of the scholar and poet T. H. Parry-Williams — had carried out pioneering work recording Welsh folk songs that were on the brink of disappearing. However, he was surprised to learn that a workhouse was still standing in the 1950s.

Jerry said: “A member of a Welsh society I was addressing in a chapel in the Denbigh area pointed out the old building across the street after my lecture — noting that it had once been a workhouse where Lady Amy Parry-Williams recorded some of her finest folk songs from a woman who lived there in the 1950s.”

Coming from completely different backgrounds, the women carried and safeguarded the tradition, bringing a hidden history to light through discussing, recording, and singing.

Ledi’r Wyrcws. Credit: Galeri Caernarfon

Jerry continued: “The story immediately captured my imagination, and I began asking myself questions, such as: who was this woman and why had she ended up in the workhouse? What kind of conversations did Amy Parry-Williams have with her ‘between the songs’, so to speak? And why was a workhouse still standing in the 1950s — the era of the newly founded NHS?

“It was therefore fascinating to imagine the two women spending a day in one another’s company — both clearly cherishing the same culture, yet coming from very different backgrounds and living in vastly different circumstances. A stage play was the obvious medium through which to explore such a situation.”

L-R Morfudd Hughes, Jerry Hunter, Owen Arwyn, Judith Humphreys. Credit: Galeri Caernarfon

To find out more about Ledi’r Wyrcws and to book tickets, visit: Ledi’r Wyrcws | Galeri Caernarfon Cyf, Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

Schedule

  • 04–05 March | Galeri Caernarfon
  • 07 March | Twm o’r Nant
  • 10 March | Theatr Clwyd
  • 13 March | Theatr Derek Williams
  • 17–18 March | Theatr Arad Goch
  • 19 March | Yr Egin
  • 20 March | Theatr Felinfach
  • 24 March | Theatr Soar
  • 25 March | Pontardawe Arts Centre
  • 26 March | Yr Olwg
  • 28 March | Llanover Hall
  • 01 April | Neuadd Dwyfor
  • 02 April | Pontio

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.