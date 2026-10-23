Works begins on major multi-million pound attraction for Welsh city

Nation.Cymru staff

Work has begun on a major multi-million pound Skyline cable car attraction which is hoped will provide a huge tourism boost.

Construction of the Swansea Skyline attraction is underway with work on the cable car base station beginning to take shape with the steel framework of its new cable car terminal now going up at Landore Park & Ride.

With the foundations complete, work has moved on to the structure of the building, which will eventually become the starting point for visitors travelling by cable car to the top of Kilvey Hill.

Skyline Swansea said: “Now that the foundations of the future cable car base station are complete, we’re excited to see the steel ‘superstructure’ going up.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said: “This is another welcome milestone in the development of Skyline’s exciting plans for Swansea.

“It’s great to see work progressing at Landore, with the foundations now complete and the next phase set to bring the gondola terminal building to life.

The cable car will travel approximately one mile from Landore to the summit, where visitors will find three downhill luge tracks, a sky swing, children’s adventure play areas, walking and mountain biking trails, and places to eat and drink.

Work is also continuing on Kilvey Hill, including preparations for the luge tracks and cable car supports. Archaeologists have been involved in monitoring parts of the construction, while tree planting and habitat restoration are planned as the development progresses.

Landore Park & Ride remains open during construction, although fewer parking spaces are available. Some walking routes on Kilvey Hill have also been temporarily diverted, with alternative routes signposted.

Skyline Swansea is aiming to open in 2028, becoming the New Zealand company’s first attraction in the UK and Europe. The development is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

Skyline Enterprises operates two adventure parks featuring cable car rides and other attractions in New Zealand, as well as luge parks in Canada, South Korea, and Singapore.

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