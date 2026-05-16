World-famous Welsh monsters return for new adventure

A gang of mischievous bilingual monsters from Wales are returning this month in their fourth picture book adventure.

The Bwci Bos, (Celtic origin – ‘hobgoblin’, bogey’ ‘scary monster’), have seen success not just in Wales but across the world, becoming familiar faces in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

Their return, What’s the Time, Bwci Bo?, sees them navigating the routines of everyday life, with plenty of fun and learning along the way.

Written and illustrated by Llantwit-Major-based husband and wife team Joanna Davies and Steven Goldstone, the colourful books have been praised for their humorous bilingual rhymes and emphasis on colour, encouraging literacy and learning for young readers.

The first book in the series, How Many Bwci Bos? was selected for the BookTrust’s ‘BookStart’ programme in 2022. This was the first original Welsh language book to be selected.

Forty-five-thousand copies were distributed to families across Wales as part of BookStart and another BookTrust initiative, Storytime, in 2023. It was the first original Welsh book to be selected for the scheme since its inception in the nineties.

Rachel Lloyd, Head of Publishing, Atebol, said: “We are thrilled to have the Bwci Bo picture books on our children’s list. This particular series is a valuable addition to our programme of publications at Atebol, and it has been a joyful journey to work with this dynamic duo!

“The funny, bilingual, rhyming text is sure to make this a firm favourite with families and early years practitioners alike. The perfect read-aloud picture book series for little ones everywhere!”

The second book, How are you, Bwci Bo?, was also praised for encouraging children to express their feelings in a simple and positive way. This is a priority in schools and early learning settings following the new Curriculum in Wales.

The third book in the series, Where are you, Bwci Bo?, sees the little monsters travel from oceans into outer space whilst introducing themes such as nature and saving the planet.

It was named Books Council of Wales’ Book of the Month in December 2023, and a Bwci Bo animation was selected for the BookTrust’s Big Welsh Rhymetime event.

Their runaway success continued as the first three books were snapped up by China Times Publishing, based in Taiwan, in May 2025.

Joanna said: “We wrote the first ‘Bwci Bos’ book as a self-published venture and never imagined that they’d be so successful. We are thrilled with this news and hope that children in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao will love the books as much as we enjoy creating them.”

Owain Saunders-Jones, Managing Director for Atebol added: “Welsh children’s books like the Bwci Bos series have no boundaries and can be enjoyed by youngsters everywhere. We hope this is the beginning of the journey as the Bwci Bos take over the world!”

Published by Aberystwyth-based Atebol Press, What’s the Time Bwci Bo? is available from May 2026.

For more information about the Bwci Bos visit the website . All previous titles are available to purchase through Atebol and all good children’s book stockists.